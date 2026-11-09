This week in gluttony
Italian feast tops 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
An Italian gourmet grocer will close its doors to the public for a store-wide winter-themed shindig complete with cocktails, chef stations, DJ music, and dancing. But the spirited events are many this week, with additional holiday happenings including a champagne tasting and a princess tea party. Stay caffeinated with classes on espresso and latte art. And be sure to let the deserving veterans in your life know about some great restaurant deals in their honor.
Wednesday, November 11
Veterans Day deals at local restaurants
Dozens of Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants (and other venues) are offering deals and discounts to honor military on Veterans Day. For a growing list, go here.
Basics of Espresso Class at The Joule
Hosted at Weekend Coffee, the coffee bar inside The Joule hotel, this hands-on workshop will introduce participants to the fundamentals of espresso-making, including the opportunity to practice pulling their own shots. Tickets are $55 and the class begins at 4 pm.
Whistle Pig "Golden Pharaoh" Dinner at Apothecary
Apothecary will host its ninth collaboration with Whistle Pig Whiskey as they release their newest expression, The Golden Pharaoh. Nine courses will be paired with either a Whistle Pig cocktail or a neat pour. Standout menu items include Alexandrian spiced whole fish, seared duck breast with green fava cassoulet, leg of lamb, and sticky tiger nut cake with Egyptian black honey. Tickets are $250 and dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Care, on the Rocks
Prism Health North Texas will host its second annual Care, on the Rocks, a fundraiser set to take place at Encina in Oak Cliff. The $150 ticket includes a special menu (including blue corn butterscotch pancakes for dessert), wine, and crafted cocktails, along with a silent auction. The event will run from 6-8 pm.
Friday, November 13
All You Can Eataly: Après Holiday
The Italian gourmet grocer and market at NorthPark Center will close to the public to throw its biggest party of the year. The ticketed event features unlimited food, drink, and entertainment — this year with a winter chalet theme. There’ll be stations with more than 30 Italian bites, 50-plus wines, beers, and spirits, plus holiday-themed specialties like panettone, a karaoke lounge, DJs, and an ugly sweater contest for a $500 gift card. Tickets start at $125 with entry at 7:30 pm. Or go VIP for $175 and get early entry at 6 pm plus premium sips and bites and a goodie bag. The party will run until 10 pm.
Holiday Champagne Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Raise a glass to kick off the holiday season with this champagne tasting event at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse. Sip and stroll to find the perfect bubbly. Tickets are $150 and the event will run from 6-8 pm.
Saturday, November 14
Holiday Princess Tea, A Royal Experience at Hilton Anatole
Little princesses and their guests may enjoy this three-course royal tea to be held in one of the elaborate ballrooms at the Hilton Anatole hotel. The experience includes special guest appearances by three beloved storybook princesses, who’ll sing, share stories, and pose for photos. The menu will feature savory bites, fresh-baked scones, sweets, and a curated tea selection. Tickets are $85 for adults and $35 for children and the event will run from 1-3 pm. For more holiday teas in Dallas, check out this list.
OysterFest at Big Shucks Oyster Bar
The Mockingbird Lane location of the local seafood chain will host a party for oyster lovers featuring live music, oyster tastings, giveaways, and educational experiences with nonprofit partner Oyster South. The event is the culmination of a limited time menu of oyster specialties at all four locations of Big Shucks and Aw Shucks outlets, including Dallas, Lewisville, and Richardson. Visit for crispy fried oyster nachos, Buffalo-style oyster tacos, and grilled Gulf oysters topped with lump crab. The party will run from 1-6 pm.
Latte Art Workshop at White Rock Coffee Brew Lab
Learn from the pros during this hands-on latte art workshop. Participants will steam milk, master the pour, and create intricate designs in the cup, including a tulip, rosetta, and the quintessential heart. Tickets are $175 and the event will run from 2-4:30 pm.
Monday, November 16
Spain Uncorked ’26 at Barcelona Wine Bar
Enjoy paella, passed tapas, and wine samplings during this interactive tasting event. Barcelona Wine Bar boasts one of the largest Spanish wine lists in the country, and there’ll be 30 Spanish wines to try from the Rioja region, Basque, and beyond. Tickets are $65 and guests can choose an arrival time of 5 pm or 7 pm.