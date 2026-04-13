This week in gluttony
Festivals dominate 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Festival season is here, and there are three on the list just this week. Venture out for all-you-can-eat pizza from more than 30 pizzerias, a pie fest with bakers from across the state, and a wonderland of global-inspired goodies in a fair-like setting featuring more than 200 vendors. Start the week with seafood during a grand opening for a good cause. (For a long list of must-attend spring festivals, check out this story.)
Tuesday, April 14
Flying Fish Grand Opening Benefiting Heritage Farmstead Museum
The casual seafood joint will open a new location in Plano at 4032 Preston Rd. with a special deal for a good cause. The $30 ticket covers dinner, with choices ranging from grilled redfish, catfish, or flounder with red beans and rice and grilled vegetables; to fried seafood baskets, tacos, “poor” boy sandwiches with fries and hushpuppies, seafood salad, and burgers. Beverages are included, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum. Available from 5-7 pm. Tickets should be purchased in advance.
Thursday, April 16
Dallas Art Fair Dinner Service at Mirador
For two nights only coinciding with the Dallas Art Fair, Mirador will open for a limited-time dinner experience, on Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17. The chic café located atop Forty Five Ten (which just opened a spinoff in Fort Worth) will offer dinner specials including chef’s featured caviar pasta ($42), roasted salmon with trout roe and Swiss chard ($48), and 72-hour Wagyu with miso black garlic bordelaise ($45). Seating times are available from 6-9:30 pm.
Friday, April 17
FoodieLand Dallas
Touted as the nation's largest food festival with more than 200 vendors, FoodieLand will make a stop in Dallas at Fair Park Friday through Sunday. Vendors specialize in global flavors, with lots of fair food, too. Guests can also expect artisan shops, games, and live music. Entry is $12.99 (children five and under get in free) and the event hours are 3-10 pm on Friday and 1-10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, April 18
Texas Pie Fest
The eighth annual celebration of pie – which takes place at Tate Farms in Rockwall – will feature pie bakers from all over the state along with food trucks, artisan vendors, a pie-baking contest, pie-eating contest, pie fight, and more. Tickets are $15 and children 7 and under get in free. The event will run from 10 am-3 pm.
Tacos & Takedowns Festival at Legacy Hall
Pair tacos and tequila with high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling at Plano’s Legacy Hall. Guests can peruse more than a dozen taco vendors (with tacos starting at $3) and partake in complimentary tequila tastings beginning at noon. Match times are 3 pm, 5 pm, and 6:30 pm, with live music sets in between. Open seating tickets around the ring are $15, plus tax and a service fee, and VIP balcony seating starts at $40.
Sunday, April 19
Pizza Fest 2026 at Eataly Dallas
Dallas’ largest all-you-can-eat pizza festival happens at Eataly at NorthPark Center. There’ll be more than 30 Dallas-area pizzerias in attendance slinging their best pies for sampling, including Zoli’s, Farina in Grani, Fortunate Son, and more. The event will also feature live pizza-making demos by viral digital creator Dave Hale of Dave’s Pizza Oven. The $75 ticket includes pizzas galore plus Italian wines, local beers, live music, chef demos, hands-on pizza-making, and more. Or go VIP for $125 and get access to cocktail bars, a lounge, and desserts by Eataly. General admission entry is either 11:30 am-2:30 pm or 4-7 pm. VIP tickets allow for entry 30 minutes early. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Bonton Farms.