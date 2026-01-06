Papusas news
Gloria's Latin Cuisine packs up Frisco restaurant and moves to Plano
One door has closed and another has opened for popular Salvadoran and Tex-Mex chain Gloria’s Latin Cuisine. The restaurant has moved from its longtime Frisco location, and into a newly built Plano outpost just one mile away.
New address to plug into GPS: 8601 Preston Rd., on the southwest corner of Preston Road and State Highway 121.
The new restaurant is now open, serving the signature black bean dip, pupusas, and margaritas Gloria's fans know and love.
According to a release, the new, 8500-square-foot Plano restaurant features vibrant Latin-inspired décor and colors, indoor-outdoor patio dining with full climate control, an upscale bar, a striking Caralarga tapestry, and handcrafted pottery from Mexico.
“Our Frisco location has been such a meaningful part of our family since 2001,” says Founder Gloria Fuentes in the release. “We’re incredibly grateful for the loyalty and memories shared with the Frisco community over the years. This move allows us to continue serving our guests in a beautiful new space, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone into our new home in Plano with the same hospitality they’ve always known.”
The sleek bar at the new Plano location.Photo courtesy of Gloria's.
The year 2026 marks Gloria's milestone 40th anniversary. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine was founded in 1986 by Gloria and Jose Fuentes, born out of the traditions of El Salvador, with their original location in Oak Cliff on West Davis Street before relocating to a former firehouse they renovated in 2011.
They currently have 23 locations across Texas including Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.
“Our goal has always been to create a place where people feel at home,” says co-founder Jose Fuentes in the release. “The new Plano location brings together the flavors of El Salvador and the warmth of Texas hospitality. It is a place to gather, slow down, share a meal made with love and celebrate together.”
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine in Plano is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 am-9 pm, and Friday-Saturday from 11 am-10:30 pm.