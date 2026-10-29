Meat us
Halal BBQ smokehouse warms the coals for winter opening in Richardson
A new barbecue restaurant blending Southern flavors with global influences is heading to downtown Richardson: Sire & Sons Smokehouse is set to take over the former Jasmine Café space at 107 E. Main St. in December.
The project comes from pitmaster and chef Terrance Hill and entrepreneur Huzaifah Ali. The business partners are two culinary leaders from different backgrounds who share a deep passion for good food.
Hill, a Dallas native, learned the craft of smoking barbecue as a young boy from his father and uncles; they learned from the grandfather Hill never met. The family routinely cooked in their backyard for neighborhood and church events.
Hill formalized his training at culinary schools Le Cordon Bleu and Johnson & Wales before refining his craft over the years at Lockhart Smokehouse in Plano. After opening Blu’s Barbecue in North Dallas, he continued teaching and catering.
Sire & Sons comes from tenured restaurateurs.Photo courtesy of Sire & Sons
Ali grew up in a family of restaurateurs with ties to several Dallas-area establishments, including The Port of Peri Peri in Plano and Irving, as well as Jimmy’s Burger and Grill in Plano, which Ali helps manage.
Hill and Ali first met through a mutual vendor in 2019. That's when they first came up with the idea to launch a halal barbecue joint. Although the pandemic delayed their plans for a few years, their vision remained strong, they say.
“We started talking about opening a halal smokehouse, which wasn’t really a concept heard of in Dallas at the time,” Ali says. “Since then, we’ve done catering and trial pop-ups to test the concept. The response was incredible, so we knew we were onto something good.”
They began the business under the name 225 — referencing the temperature for low-and-slow barbecue — but later rebranded to Sire & Sons, an homage to both their heritages and the men in their families who taught them how to cook, they say.
Their menu is entirely halal, which refers to meat raised and butchered in accordance with harm-minimizing Islamic guidelines. While rooted in Islamic tradition, the conscientiously made meat is increasingly popular among secular and non-Muslim diners. Hill adds that the barbecue on the menu is also traditionally Texan with a distinct Southern influence.
“Our goal is to stay authentic to Texas barbecue and Southern cuisine while adhering strictly to halal methods,” Hill says. “Minus the pork and alcohol, we’re still going to provide some of the best food you’ve ever tasted.”
The lineup will feature brisket, lamb, chicken, turkey, pastrami, and sausages, alongside burgers and nachos. Sides include a five-cheese mac and cheese, potato salad, and West African jollof rice. Warm naan, or flatbread, will replace the sliced white bread traditionally served with barbecue.
Rendering of the interior.Rendering courtesy of Sire & Sons
Working alongside culinary professionals from parts of the world like Morocco and Pakistan has influenced their unique and authentic flavor and spices, the owners say.
For dessert, diners can expect classics with a twist, such as banana pudding made with pound cake instead of traditional vanilla wafers and a peach cobbler dump cake. The barbecue specialists are partnering with local Sonshine Bakery to offer additional sweets, including Ali’s personal favorite, banana bread.
The 3,200-square-foot space will seat about 70 guests. Parting with the traditional rustic barbecue joint look, the interior will feature modern aesthetics paired with warm, natural light and an outdoor patio for extra seating.
Sire & Sons will be open 11 am-8:30 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday, and 10 am-6 pm Sunday. The smokehouse is developing a Sunday brunch menu, which will debut soon.