Fried Chicken News
Hattie B's Nashville hot chicken restaurant debuts in Oak Lawn Dallas
Hot chicken is making a landing in Dallas' Oak Lawn: Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-based chain that specializes in Nashville hot chicken, is about to open in the former Lucky's Hot Chicken space at 3827 Lemmon Ave.
According to a release, it'll open on October 2.
It'll be a stand-alone location, serving bone-in, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, such as a hot chicken sandwich with one side for $11.50, and a tenders plate with 3 tenders, sides, bread, and pickles for $12.
The opening marks a local reboot for the chain which made its Dallas debut in 2022, when it opened a location in Deep Ellum. But that neighborhood did not work out and they closed that location in August 2024.
The new location was originally built as an IHOP restaurant, which can be seen in the building's iconic A-frame pitched roof. It's a 3,477-square-foot space with a 648-square-foot patio which has raised walls for privacy. There's seating for 78 in the dining room and 40 on the patio.
"We loved the building from the jump and decent parking on-site is a huge plus for our guests," says Nick Bishop, Jr., co-founder of Hattie B's Hot Chicken, in a statement.
They kept the interior footprint and floor plan but made changes to the interior design: The ceiling is now open to expose the rafters and there is a separate entrance for to-go and delivery pick-ups. Red and white decor and chicken imagery lines the walls, along with images of hot chicken sandwiches on the ceiling.
Headquartered in Nashville, Hattie B's was founded in 2012 by father-and-son team Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr., and is a pioneer in the hot chicken world.
In addition to hot chicken, their menu features Southern sides including pimento mac & cheese and collard greens, plus banana pudding and peach cobbler for dessert. They also serve beer.
"We're excited to be a part of the wonderful community in Oak Lawn with great neighbors like Shug's Bagels and Loro, and we look forward to welcoming all of our guests with open arms to provide a truly memorable experience," says Hattie B's Vice President of Operations Jonathan Carothers in a statement.