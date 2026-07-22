Attention, shoppers
H-E-B's newest Dallas-Fort Worth store opens in booming Murphy
The newest H-E-B store in Dallas-Fort Worth is now open in Murphy. Local officials and H-E-B leaders cut the ribbon on the supermarket, at FM 544 and McCreary Road, on Wednesday, July 22.
According to store personnel, 1,100 shoppers were in line when the doors opened at 6 am. Earlybirds get the warmest butter tortillas.
Opening day festivities include free coffee and breakfast items for early shoppers, a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders until 10 am, food samples throughout the store, opportunities to win prizes for the first four weeks of shopping, and exclusive offers such as $5 off a shopping basket when $25 or more in purchases are made.
More special offers, samples, and events - such as seafood boils - will happen in coming days, they say.
Having broken ground in 2024, the Murphy store will no doubt be a hot spot in fast-growing Collin County and will serve not only Murphy but surrounding communities of Wylie, Sachse, and Parker.
It's the latest in the San Antonio-based grocer's expansion across Dallas-Fort Worth and follows the opening of the H-E-B Irving store on June 17.
The Murphy store includes a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, True Texas BBQ restaurant, and H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, which will allow customers to place orders online for pickup at the store or delivery to the home.
Lucky for Murphy drivers, the location also includes a fuel station with car wash.
The store carries a fresh assortment of exclusive premium beef, sustainable seafood, a diverse selection of South Asian foods, heat-and-eat chef-prepared meals, and more.
Hours are 6 am-11 pm daily.
H-E-B has been in rapid expansion mode across DFW in recent years; many stores, including Dallas, Denton, and Carrollton, are in the works.
The regional supermarket chain is consistently rated among America's best grocers by industry and consumer reports.
With $49.6 billion in annual revenue, the H-E-B grocery chain appears at No. 11 on Forbes' inaugural list of America’s 100 largest family businesses.
Founded in 1905, H-E-B operates more than 450 grocery stores in the U.S. and Mexico. The company says its annual sales exceed $50 billion. The company employs over 175,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico, and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.