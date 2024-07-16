Brunch News
5 hot new weekend brunches now served at restaurants around Dallas
Brunch has long been a perennial favorite in Dallas — and now five restaurants have just jumped on the brunch bandwagon. These five places have either just introduced brunch for the first time, or else are debuting brand new brunch menus. If you're seeking the hottest news in the brunch realm, you've come to the right place.
Here are the five newest brunch rollouts in Dallas:
Ladylove Lounge and Sound
Record lounge and bar in Bishop Arts is now hosting brunch on Sundays from 12-5 pm. The menu — created by Jimmy Contreras, owner of Bishop Arts favorite (and CultureMap Tastemaker Awards winner) Taco Y Vino — features opulent dishes like steak & eggs, huevos rancheros, brisket hash, stuffed chicken & blueberry & waffle sandwich, country ham & cheese burrito, and cinnamon French toast. There are also six cocktails, including an espresso martini and an alcohol-free Catz cold brew. Menu prices range from $14-$24. This being Ladylove, of course there are DJs spinning vinyl throughout.
Mirador
Downtown Dallas restaurant just debuted a new Saturday brunch with options such as deviled eggs with caviar & chives, whipped ricotta toast, chicken bites, and ahi tuna cornettes. Brunch and lunch options include glazed doughnuts with Amber Kaluga caviar, grains & eggs, steak & eggs, pancakes, and a Mirador burger. Prices range from $12-$32. Cocktails include Bloody Mary, mimosa, daiquiri, and a banana bread old fashioned. Brunch is every Saturday from 10:30 am-2 pm, and reservations are recommended.
The Porch
Gastropub on Henderson Avenue has introduced new brunch dishes for summer that include eggs benny with Benton’s country ham, cornbread, hollandaise; breakfast sandwich with egg, sausage, peppers, and cheddar; Carolina rice bowl with pickled carrots and poached eggs; and crème brulée French toast. Prices range from $13-$18. They join Porch brunch classics like the giant cinnamon roll, fried chicken & biscuits, and avocado toast. Brunch is Saturday-Sunday from 11 am-3 pm.
The Saint
Italian steakhouse on Gaston Avenue has a new jazz brunch, featuring live jazz every Sunday from 11 am-3 pm. The menu includes Texas Wagyu Benedict, French toast waffles, the Saint burger, duck & dumplings, and steak & eggs. The bar has also created a selection of brunch classics with a twist, like blood orange mimosa and a coffee Negroni. Dishes range from $10-$38. Reservations are recommended.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Island restaurant at Legacy West in Plano has launched a brand new weekend brunch program — a first for the restaurant. The menu features miso avocado toast, steak & eggs, classic Benedict, crab cake Benedict, and bananas Foster French toast with rum caramel. Cocktails include the Kierland mimosa, which can be shared between six people, the gin-infused Island Empress, and Bloody Mary rimmed with jalapeño salt. Meal prices range from $16-$28. Brunch is on Saturday-Sunday from 10 am-3 pm.