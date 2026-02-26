Opening Alert
Dallas Tex-Mex favorite Manny's cooks up new concept at CityLine Richardson
Manny’s Tex-Mex, the popular Dallas-born chain known for its classic Mexican dishes, is dishing up something new in Richardson.
Manny's Mexican Kitchen, a "new elevated concept from the family behind Manny’s Tex Mex," has arrived at 1250 State St., across the street from the CityLine Plaza development, according to a press release.
It joins a growing lineup of eateries at CityLine, which includes the newly opened Show Mini Hot-Pot and spots like Good Union Urban BBQ, Edoko Sushi, and Oni Ramen.
Manny’s Tex-Mex first debuted in Uptown Dallas in 2005, and currently has four Dallas-area locations. At the new Richardson spinoff, diners can look forward to a refreshed menu from the team, which a release describes as “More Mex, Less Tex.”
Focusing on "authentic Mexican cuisine," the menu at Manny's Mexican Kitchen includes regional Mexican dishes like chamorro en adobo, or slow-braised pork in a chile-spiked sauce, and Michoacan-style carnitas. The restaurant will also make its own birria, which will be griddled with lots of cheese into quesabirria tacos. Manny's fan favorites, such as chorizo-topped queso and classic combo platters, are also available.
The cocktail menu takes significant influence from regional Mexican libations, with drinks like the Chapultepec, a mezcal drink inspired by Oaxaca, and the Jalisco Punch, a paloma served in a traditional earthenware vessel called a cazuela, on offer.
Manny's Mexican Kitchen at CityLine.Photo courtesy of CityLine
The new restaurant takes over a sprawling 5,115 square foot space with a “lively, colorful setting designed for gatherings and celebrations,” according to the release. The space was designed in partnership with Coeval Studio, the Dallas design firm responsible for the look at restaurants like Pizza Leila, Hendy’s on Henderson, and chic Highland Park champagne bar Coupes, among other establishments.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Manny’s Mexican Kitchen to CityLine and introduce a new dining experience that’s full of flavor, culture and personality,” said CityLine marketing director Marissa Gonzalez. “Located just steps from our Plaza and signature events, we’re excited to continue growing a dining lineup that brings people together and gives our guests something new to discover every time they visit.”
Manny’s Mexican Kitchen held its grand opening festivities on Wednesday, February 25, and is now open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.