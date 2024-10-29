Closing News
Authentic upscale Mexican restaurant at Turtle Creek Dallas closes
In major bummer Dallas restaurant news, authentic Mexican restaurant Jalisco Norte has closed: The upscale restaurant and bar at Turtle Creek Village clocked out after seven years.
A representative from Local Favorite Restaurant Group confirmed that the restaurant closed in early October.
Jalisco Norte had an eventful history in its seven relatively short years. Originally founded by restaurateur Tim McEneny, it opened in November 2017 at Turtle Creek Village with a menu and style that felt fresh, authentic, and affordable. McEneny went to great lengths to secure the participation of high-profile executive chef Jose Meza Arroyave, whose resume includes the famed NOMA in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Pujol in Mexico City.
The menu offered a crowd-pleasing array of impeccable, sophisticated dishes ranging from osso bucco done "Cochinita pibil style," to vegan grilled cauliflower with hazelnut pipian and toasted almonds. For the quality, prices were extremely affordable, with the most expensive entree being carne asada made with an Allen Brothers rib eye steak for $35. You could also get a great taco for $5. The cocktails were also a revelation with fresh fruit and potent flavors.
It was all the things that Dallas diners say they want, in a cuisine that is a local favorite. Was it just too good?
The restaurant earned multiple CultureMap Tastemaker Awards nominations including Rising Star Chef for Meza in 2018, Best Chef for Meza in 2019, Best Bartender for Trevor Landry in 2018, and Best Neighborhood Restaurant in 2022.
In 2020, it was acquired by restaurateur Mike Karns (Local Favorite Restaurant Group), who had an interest in high-end Mexican, having just two years prior opened the similar, ambitious Mexican restaurant Tulum — which also sadly closed, in May 2024.
Meza Arroyave left Local Favorite in November 2023 and is currently Culinary Director of Operations for NADA restaurants / Boca Restaurant Group in Cinncinnati, Ohio.
Local Favorite owns El Fenix, Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar, Village Burger Bar, Meso Maya, and Taqueria La Ventana, as well as Sunrise Mexican Foods, which makes chips, tortillas, flautas and tamales for retail and food service operators.