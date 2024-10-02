Steakhouse News
New Dallas-area location of Outback Steakhouse is bloomin' in Forney
The bloomin' onion is about to bloom in Forney: Aussie-themed chain Outback Steakhouse is opening a location in Forney, at the Victory Marketplace, a new shopping center at the northwest corner of US 80 and FM 548, joining other coming-soon businesses such as Kohl's, Torchy's Tacos, and Firehouse Subs.
The center is so new that there does not appear to be a confirmed street address yet, although one site lists it as E. 630 W US Hwy 80. According to a release, the restaurant will open on October 15.
Outback Steakhouse claims to have a "special spirit with a dash of Aussie hospitality," meaning that it's perfectly acceptable to call your dining partner "mate." Decorative elements summon that Australian theme including a large bar area inspired by the Great Barrier Reef.
They're known for their iconic Bloomin' Onion, a dish created in 1988 by Outback founder Tim Gannon, in which a very large onion is cut into petal-like strips so that it resembles a flower, then battered and deep-fried. It comes with a sauce made from mayo, ketchup, horseradish, and paprika. It's a good sharing dish.
Prices are lower than your typical steakhouse, with steaks ranging from $28 to $36. There's also pork chops, pasta, salmon, shrimp, chicken, and ribs. Plus burgers, plus sides like mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, plus appetizers like cheese fries, wings, coconut shrimp, and mac & cheese bites.
The dining room at Forney will seat approximately 187, and will reflecting the local Forney community with a unique piece of art in the dining room: a Koala surrounded by notable regional elements including bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, a Texas lone star, and a jack rabbit, which is Forney High School's mascot.
“We couldn’t be happier to officially open our doors in this community,” says Forney Outback Steakhouse proprietor Stacy Rheams in a statement.
They'll host a Ribbon Cutting ceremony with the Forney Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 17 at 10:30 am. Guests can grab free Outback merchandise starting Tuesday, October 15, while supplies last. This includes free appetizer and kids’ meal offer cards (redeemable on the following visit), branded accessories, and a chance to win free Outback for a year by signing up for the loyalty program.
Forney joins a dozen other locations in the area including Addison, DeSoto, Mesquite, Garland, Plano, Euless, Lewisville, Irving, Arlington, Frisco, and Hurst.