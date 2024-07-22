Bar News
New restaurant-bar opens in Dallas' Expo Park in time for State Fair
After more than a year in the works, there's a new bar opening in Exposition Park: Called Rayo, it'll go into the former Pizza Lounge space at 841 Exposition Ave., with a debut slated for August.
According to a release, the concept is from bartenders Ryan Victor and Lauren Wahlstrom, who envision Rayo as a slightly offbeat, yet refined bar and eatery with an extensive cocktail program, and food helmed by acclaimed chef Josh Harmon, owner of fried chicken restaurant Birdie.
Victor and Wahlstrom came to Dallas four years ago from Portland with one aim in mind—to bring to Dallas a place with "Portland bar sensibilities": a neighborhood destination with talent and knowledge behind the bar paired with community and comfort in front of house.
Since moving to Dallas, the duo have worked at various Dallas institutions: Ryan at Parliament and Las Palmas, Lauren at The Branca Room, and both at the nearby Las Almas Rotas.
The menu at Rayo will feature elevated bar bites with vegetarian and vegan options, a daily happy hour, late night food, and a rowdy brunch. (Brunch will also be offered on Mondays eventually to support the Service Industry folks.) The food program will be done with what the release calls Harmon’s flair for the unique, yet approachable.
Drinks will start at $12 with 10 signature cocktails like the Part Time Lover (rum, Rabarbaro Zucca Amaro, rosemary, bitters), plus boilermakers, beer, wine, and a low- and no-proof selection.
Decor will be mid-century modern with a nod to the Art Deco style in Expo Park, with communal seating and a large, welcoming bar. The building was erected in 1909 and came with various construction challenges which the couple executed with sustainability in mind, including the use of salvaged materials including art from their home collection as well as pieces sourced/commissioned from local artists.
The project is self-funded, so they've been able to commit to the ideas and designs they've been dreaming of and source each element themselves. Their motto, since day one, has been “We may not be for everyone, but everyone is invited.”