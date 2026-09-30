News you can eat
New fall menus and openings spice up this Dallas restaurant news
As we flip our calendars to October, restaurants also turn the page from summer to fall menus. This restaurant news roundup includes some new, limited seasonal specials and dishes. There are also a few openings, a restaurant comeback, a big anniversary, and more.
Here's what's happening right now in Dallas dining news:
Tin Star has made a big return with a new look at 8801 El Dorado Pkwy., Ste. 100, McKinney. The rebooted restaurant has brought back best-sellers from the original 1999 menu, including the iconic Cheeseburger Taco, alongside new gourmet tacos. The refreshed space features updated architecture, interiors, murals, signage, menus, and uniforms, with the restaurant promising plenty of tacos and tequila.
Luna Grill, the fast-casual Mediterranean concept, is opening its newest DFW location in Forney at 11 am September 30, serving flame-grilled kabobs, bowls, wraps, salads, pitas, and family meals. The new restaurant at 11470 E. U.S. Highway 80 will feature a custom mural by local artist Carly Haynie inspired by the Forney community. For opening day, the first 50 guests will receive a free Santorini bowl and Luna Grill hat.
Kame Sushi is a neighborhood sushi restaurant that recently opened in a new shopping center in northwest Frisco at 5251 Panther Creek Pkwy., where it's serving sushi, sashimi towers, and a wide selection of Japanese whisky. Their signature dish is "Kame’s Trust Me," featuring chef's selection of sushi rolls and sashimi cuts on top of sushi rice, plus soup, salad, and hand rolls, for $69. They also have a showpiece dish called fire-kissed salmon, featuring thin slabs of raw salmon, hanging from a line like sheets, over a burning fire that singes the pieces of salmon and makes them warm.
Monarch is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Dallas with a new Autumn Chef’s Tasting Menu featuring Santa Barbara uni and Ossetra caviar, Maine lobster with sweet potato and foie gras, Doppio Ravioli with black truffle and egg yolk jam, roasted duck confit, and Rosewood Wagyu filet. The seven-course menu finishes with warm apple cake and an apple-forward Calvados cocktail pairing. The tasting menu is $190 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $125, and is available now at the restaurant on the 49th floor of The National.
New dishes at Sanjh.Photo courtesy of Sanjh
Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving has expanded its menu with dishes inspired by regional Indian cooking, from Delhi and Punjab to South India and Awadh. New dishes include Dahi Puri, Bharwan Paneer Tikka, Karavali Crab Ghee Roast with Idiyappam, New Delhi Butter Chicken, Raw Mango Prawn Curry, and Tellicherry Pepper Wagyu. The Sikandari Raan is a whole baby goat leg marinated overnight in Awadhi spices and slow-roasted in the tandoor. Desserts include Kulfi Falooda, Paan Cassata, and Kalakand Decadence.
Sueño Coctelería Mexicana, which debuted in Snider Plaza this summer, is now serving weekday lunch and weekend brunch, with lunch available 11 am-3 pm Monday-Friday and brunch 11 am-3 pm Saturday-Sunday. Lunch highlights include the $20 Ejecutivo Lunch, Jalisco Birria Tacos, Mole Poblano Enchiladas, and Seafood Chile Relleno. Weekend brunch brings Chilaquiles, Huevos Machacados, Molletes, and Potato & Chorizo Hash, plus a three-flavor Mimosa Flight with tamarind, passion fruit, and guava.
Yo-Chi, the popular Australian self-serve frozen yogurt brand, will officially open its first U.S. location in Dallas on October 3 at 5710 W. Lovers Lane, Ste. 101, near Inwood Village. The Melbourne-based chain serves fresh-milk frozen yogurt and organic açaí with more than 40 toppings, including mini mochi, pistachio spread, scoopable cookie dough, warm brownies, and fresh-cut fruit. The grand opening starts at 11 am with a DJ, giveaways, and special chocolate cowboy hat toppings, with the first 50 guests receiving a free bowl. A second Dallas location is planned for NorthPark Center.
San Martín Bakery & Restaurant has opened at 5500 Preston Rd. in Plano, marking the Guatemala-based bakery’s third DFW location. The restaurant has a market-style bakery offering fresh breads, cookies, pastries, éclairs, cupcakes, fruit tarts, and cakes, plus a full menu of breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, pinsa, soups, salads, pasta, and other dishes. Its coffee program features beans roasted in Guatemala City.
Shake Shack has brought back its fan-favorite Black Truffle menu for a limited time, featuring a Black Truffle Burger with fontina, crispy sweet onions, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil from Umbria, Italy. Other options include the Black Truffle ‘Shroom, Black Truffle Shack Stack, Black Truffle Parmesan Fries, and new Mac & Cheese Bites.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is offering an Early Dining Menu with eight entrées for $19.95, including a side, Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 pm. Options include Wood Grilled Sirloin, Wood Grilled Salmon, Baby Back Ribs, Honey Garlic Chicken, Butcher’s Meatloaf, and Chicken Tenders.
Burger Schmurger in East Dallas has launched a fall menu with new burgers, starters, loaded fries, cocktails, and shakes. The Schweet Heat Burger, a former Burger of the Month made with pimento cheese, American cheese, jalapeños, and hot honey, is now a permanent menu item. New additions include a Chip & Dip Trio, Mac N Cheese, Loaded Cheese Fries, a pumpkin-spiced Schweater Weather cocktail, frozen Melon Schmelon, and Granny’s Oreo Shake.
SusieCakes (which will open its newest location in West Village on October 3) is partnering with Susan G. Komen for October with a limited-edition collection of pink-themed cakes and cupcakes benefiting the breast cancer organization. From October 1-31, the SusieCakes x Komen Cupcake will donate $1 per cupcake, while two four-packs donate $4 each and a 6-inch Komen Cake donates $5. The cake is available exclusively through nationwide shipping; the cupcakes and boxes are available at SusieCakes bakeries with 24 hours’ notice.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is bringing back its Halloween-themed Draco lineup through November 8, with a new Draco’rrito joining the Draco Taco II. The $10.25 burrito comes wrapped in a crispy cheese crust and stuffed with seasoned ground beef, rice, vampiro-style sauce, queso, sour cream, cheese, and crispy red tortilla strips. Drinks include the frozen Drac a ‘Rita with rum and strawberry puree and the blood-orange Midnight Matador. For National Taco Day on October 6, Fuzzy’s will also offer $2 Original Tacos all day.
The Kindoven, a family-run dessert café and bakery, has opened in Frisco at 2484 Stonebrook Pkwy., Ste. 265. They specialize in from-scratch pastries and specialty drinks, with a lineup that includes browned-butter almond financiers, thick cookies such as Matcha Raspberry and Mango Coconut, Basque cheesecakes, scones, madeleines, and brownies. Drinks include Jeju-sourced matcha, house-made fruit ades, and combinations such as Mango Coconut Matcha Latte and Yuzu Lemonade Matcha.
Prince St. Pizza has introduced a new Personal Prince Pie, giving solo diners a smaller version of its famous Sicilian-style squares. Available for $12-$14, the limited-time pies come in nine varieties, including the pepperoni-loaded Spicy Spring and Naughty Pie, with a dipping sauce included. The pies are available only through Prince St. Pizza’s online ordering platform.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is serving up its Fall Favorites menu through December 7, featuring Buffalo Chicken Pizza with fire-braised chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, and celery, plus a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad. Seasonal desserts include Pumpkin Cheesecake and Caramel Apple Cheesecake. The Slices ASAP! lunch menu now offers two slices with a soda or iced tea for $10.99.
HTeaO is adding two limited-time chai lattes to its fall menu starting October 7. The Spiced Cookie Crumble Chai Latte combines the brand’s Texas Chai with cookie crumble, while the Toasted Coconut Chai Latte adds toasty coconut flavor. Both are available hot or iced at participating locations, with hot sizes starting at $4.99 and iced sizes at $6.45.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.