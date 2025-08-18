Bread News
Dallas artisan bakery chain Village Baking Co. opens in Preston Center
A Dallas bakery chain is expanding: Village Baking Co., known for its croissants, breads, and charming atmosphere, is opening a location in the southwest corner of Preston Center, at 8411 Preston Rd #101.
They're going into a small storefront facing Kate Street, right next to the old Starbucks (which is now a Verizon). According to a release, they'll open on August 22, with a soft opening on August 20.
This will be the fifth location of Village Baking Co., part of the company's measured expansion since its debut in 2004. The location is a 1,050-square-foot space inspired by a classic French café, with an expansive pastry case, full-service espresso bar, and cozy seating.
This outpost will feature all of their trademark staples: chocolate and almond croissants, ham and cheese, and bacon jalapeño croissants, and plus a new egg-and-cheddar add-on option to turn a croissant into breakfast.
The shop will also continue to serve customer favorites like quiche; sandwiches including smoked turkey and bacon, or the French jambon-beurre; fruit tarts, bread, and baguettes.
“At its heart, Village Baking Co. is about more than just great bread,” says CEO Andy Wallace. “It’s about creating spaces that feel familiar and joyful – a place that builds community where people want to gather and return, whether it’s for their morning coffee or a mid-day sandwich.”
Village Baking has been a longtime bread presence in Dallas which opened its first wholesale bread bakery and boulangerie on University Boulevard in 2014. The space had a small storefront where they could sell breads and baked goods to the public, but no seating. That led them to Greenville Avenue, where they debuted their quintessential French-style boulangerie in May 2015.
There are also locations in Bishop Arts, Knox Street, and Oak Lawn, each designed to create a neighborhood presence and a commitment to quality.
“Our growth strategy remains focused on quality execution and long-term sustainability,” say co-owners Mark Plunkett and Seth Bame in a statement. “Preston Center offers an ideal mix of residential density and a neighborhood feel, aligning well with our brand and customer base. We are excited to continue growing in Dallas and look forward to serving the community surrounding our Preston Center location.”
In addition to its storefront locations, the Bakery also offers catering services, whether it be for a wedding, corporate gathering, or an intimate celebration, its exquisite baked goods and savory treats are available for online ordering and delivery.