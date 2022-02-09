High-energy YP casino night roars into Dallas Design District

Calling all Daisys and Gatsbys to The Hall on Dragon, where Dallas CASA Young Professionals hosted its annual CASAblanca casino party on February 5.

The theme this year was Roaring '20s, and attendees turned out in their sequined, feathered, and fringed best for an evening of eating, drinking, gambling, and raising funds for the abused or neglected children served by Dallas CASA advocates in court.

Chaired by Mindy Busch, Elena Littleton, and Sonya Reddy, the can't-miss social event welcomed guests with envelopes of (faux) money before turning them loose on the roulette wheel and blackjack, poker, and craps tables. All "earnings" could be cashed in for raffle tickets at the end of the night.

"For me, the event is such a great way to share about the wonderful things CASA does with young professionals who might not have heard about CASA," says Littleton. "There are so many more ways to get involved than being an advocate, and people love hearing about the good things CASA is doing in the community."

The raffle included such hot-ticket items as Apple AirPods and a whiskey lover's dream collection. Also up for grabs were such silent auction items as a VIP round for four at Cowboys Golf Club, a lake house weekend, beauty and fitness gift cards, and a 3-D mixed-media masterpiece from Toni Martin Art.

As tasty bites were passed, some guests congregated at the fried rice station while others lounged in the VIP section sponsored by Megan and Tom Sterquell.

Partiers could purchase glasses of Vueve Clicquot as a special extra fundraiser for the evening.

Guests — including Greg May, Nicki Stafford, Linda Swartz, Jonathan and Christine Bassham, Holly Piorkowski, Kate Hinkley, Cristina and Michael Swartz, Hannah May, David McAdams, Tyre Wilson, Anuka Hakal, Anuja Paj, Richa Humagain, Kayla Ortego, Kathleen and Michael LaValle, Connor and Sarah Dobbs, Brooke Donelson, Madi Wheeler, and David and Brittany Dancer — took to the dance floor while The Special Edition Band played all the hits.

When all the dice were collected and cards returned to the pack, attendees could grab a honey butter chicken biscuit on their way out into the night.

Since 1979, Dallas CASA has been advocating in the community and the courtroom for children in the protective care of the state. You can learn more about the nonprofit and donate here.