Evening of eating

Garden guests savor and sip at 2022 Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival

Garden guests savor and sip at Dallas Arboretum Food + Wine Festival

By
Bob Lopez, Diana Zasseeva
Bob Lopez, Diana Zasseeva Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Chelsey Geiger, Jared Geiger
Chelsey Geiger, Jared Geiger Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Linda Blythe, Whitney Hughes
Linda Blythe, Whitney Hughes Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
John Tesar
Chef John Tesar Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Caroline Gehan, Natalie Dossett
Caroline Gehan, Natalie Dossett  Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Dena Mitili Mwangi
Dena Mitili Mwangi Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Robert Baloga, Chef Junior Borges, Miguel Castillo, Nick Walker
Robert Baloga, chef Junior Borges, Miguel Castillo, and Nick Walker of Meridian. Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Stephanie Amate, Sarah Carlock
 Stephanie Amate and Sarah Carlock of Amor y Queso. Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Chef Mollie Guerra of Chef Mollie G: Custom Catering
Chef Mollie Guerra of Chef Mollie G: Custom Catering Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival 2022
The evening took place during Dallas Blooms. Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Liga Gaile, Becky Kim
Liga Gaile, Becky Kim  Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Chef Sharon Van Meter, Caroline Gehan, Natalie Dossett
Chef Sharon Van Meter interacts with Caroline Gehan and Natalie Dossett. Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Suzie Curnes, Bunker Curnes
Suzie Curnes, Bunker Curnes Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Kinshara Burkes, Wevondala Menefee
Kinshara Burkes, Wevondala Menefee Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Chris Degroot, Elsa Degroot, Heather Torres, Richard Torres
Chris Degroot, Elsa Degroot, Heather Torres, Richard Torres Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
Bryon Wolf, Lauren Wolf, MacKenzie Rodgers, Scott Rodgers
Bryon Wolf, Lauren Wolf, MacKenzie Rodgers, Scott Rodgers Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum
What: Dallas Arboretum Fifth Annual Food and Wine Festival 

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The 411: On a picture-perfect spring evening March 24, during the height of Dallas Blooms, Dallas' premier garden destination welcomed hundreds of hungry patrons for its fifth annual Food and Wine Festival.

The foodie extravaganza showcased more than 30 top local chefs serving delectable dishes and desserts, along with dozens of wines, beers, and cocktails. Guests kept their souvenir wine glasses filled all night while they strolled among the tulips in the Jonsson Color Garden and savored each dish.

Long lines formed immediately for coveted bites from acclaimed restaurants like Petra & the Beast, Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, Fearing’s Restaurant, Off the Bone, Bisous Bisous, Asian Mint, La Duni, and many more. (Find the complete list here.)

VIP guests arrived early for a special reception at A Tasteful Place and noshed on bites from chef John Tesar of Knife Dallas, chef Junior Borges of Meridian, chef Mark Tungcmittrong of Sushi Rock, and chef Sharon Van Meter of Beckley 1115.

The event, this year presented by Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians, has become a highlight of the spring food festival season since it launched in 2017. Proceeds benefit the many projects of the nonprofit Dallas Arboretum.

Who: Event co-chairs were community leaders Natalie Dossett and Caroline Gehan, and chef chair was Sharon Van Meter.

Other notable faces in the crowd included Linda Blythe, Whitney Hughes, Chelsey Geiger, Jared Geiger, Dena Mitili Mwangi, Kinshara Burkes, Wevondala Menefee, Suzie Curnes, Bunker Curnes, Liga Gaile, Becky Kim, Bryon Wolf, Lauren Wolf, MacKenzie Rodgers, Scott Rodgers, Chris Degroot, Elsa Degroot, Heather Torres, Richard Torres, Bob Lopez, and Diana Zasseeva.

