Garden guests savor and sip at 2022 Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival

What: Dallas Arboretum Fifth Annual Food and Wine Festival

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The 411: On a picture-perfect spring evening March 24, during the height of Dallas Blooms, Dallas' premier garden destination welcomed hundreds of hungry patrons for its fifth annual Food and Wine Festival.

The foodie extravaganza showcased more than 30 top local chefs serving delectable dishes and desserts, along with dozens of wines, beers, and cocktails. Guests kept their souvenir wine glasses filled all night while they strolled among the tulips in the Jonsson Color Garden and savored each dish.

Long lines formed immediately for coveted bites from acclaimed restaurants like Petra & the Beast, Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, Fearing’s Restaurant, Off the Bone, Bisous Bisous, Asian Mint, La Duni, and many more. (Find the complete list here.)

VIP guests arrived early for a special reception at A Tasteful Place and noshed on bites from chef John Tesar of Knife Dallas, chef Junior Borges of Meridian, chef Mark Tungcmittrong of Sushi Rock, and chef Sharon Van Meter of Beckley 1115.

The event, this year presented by Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians, has become a highlight of the spring food festival season since it launched in 2017. Proceeds benefit the many projects of the nonprofit Dallas Arboretum.

Who: Event co-chairs were community leaders Natalie Dossett and Caroline Gehan, and chef chair was Sharon Van Meter.

Other notable faces in the crowd included Linda Blythe, Whitney Hughes, Chelsey Geiger, Jared Geiger, Dena Mitili Mwangi, Kinshara Burkes, Wevondala Menefee, Suzie Curnes, Bunker Curnes, Liga Gaile, Becky Kim, Bryon Wolf, Lauren Wolf, MacKenzie Rodgers, Scott Rodgers, Chris Degroot, Elsa Degroot, Heather Torres, Richard Torres, Bob Lopez, and Diana Zasseeva.