Dallas Symphony supporters clink glasses at lavish wine dinner benefiting young musicians

By
Laura Harris and Patrick Means
Kelly Dybala, Angela Fontana, Penny Reid
Sam Kang, Christian Rodriguez, Danielle Munoz
Sasha Adkins and Nan Zhang
Jennifer and Todd Olson
Venise Stuart and Kim Noltemy
Kristin Cordiak and Karen Cox
Rene Edwards, Lance Edwards
Ron and Nina Sanchez
Brad and Becky Todd
Phil Wortley, Kathy King, Tricia Wortley
Dick and Carole Ann Brown
What: Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Savor the Symphony Wine Dinner and Auction

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

The 411: In addition to the fashionable fall luncheon and glamorous debutante ball that the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presents each winter, the organization annually gathers in the spring to sip, savor, and raise funds at a special wine-focused dinner.

Like every other nonprofit, DSOL had to take a pandemic pause, but its efforts came back "full pour" at the 2022 Savor the Symphony Wine Dinner and Auction on April 21.

Led by event chairs Angela Fontana and Penny Reid, under the guidance of DSOL president Venise Stuart (and with the help of presenting sponsor Sidley), the elegant evening began with a cocktail reception, wine pull, and silent auction for individual bottles of wine.

Guests then feasted on a lavish three-course wine-paired dinner prepared by the Ritz-Carlton kitchen and enjoyed a presentation by Dr. Ron Sanchez, owner of Domaine Verdant vineyard in Yamhill-Carleton AVA, Oregon known for its top-rated Pinot Noirs.

After a brief musical performance by DSO violinist Sasha Adkins and cellist Nan Zhang, a spirited live auction followed.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Dallas Symphony Association and its education and community outreach programs, including Young Musicians, Young Strings, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Youth Concert Series. These programs impact more than 35,000 local students, helping to promote brain development and increased high school graduation rates, and opening the door to a brighter future with more opportunities.

Who: Noteworthy guests include DSO president Kim Noltemy, NBC5 news anchor-reporter Laura Harris, Patrick Means, Kelly Dybala, Sam Kang, Christian Rodriguez, Danielle Munoz,  Jennifer Olson, Todd Olson, Kristin Cordiak, Karen Cox, Rene Edwards, Lance Edwards, Nina Sanchez, Brad Todd, Becky Todd, Dick Brown, Carole Ann Brown, Phil Wortley, Kathy King, and Tricia Wortley.

