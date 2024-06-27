Saluti!
Ex-Real Housewives of Dallas star remarries in dreamy Italian wedding
A former Real Housewives of Dallas star whose marital strife was a major part of her storyline has found her romantic, made-for-TV ending: Kary Brittingham married Mark A. Anderson in an intimate and glamorous wedding in Italy on June 20.
This, according to People magazine, which got exclusive rights to the story and (gorgeous) photos.
The magazine reports the couple tied the knot in a traditional Italian wedding ceremony outdoors in Savoca, Sicily, Italy, surrounded by only 11 people - chiefly their blended family of five children. (In a contrast to another RHOD star, who wed in an over-the-top Dallas society wedding that aired on the show.)
It was the second trip down the aisle for Anderson, 58, an attorney and content creator who owns Dallas-Fort Worth firm Anderson Injury Lawyers, and third for Brittingham, 53, owner of jewelry business Kamo by Kary. Brittingham appeared as a "RHOD" housewife on Seasons 4 and 5, from 2019 to 2021. Bravo TV canceled the series after its fifth season.
The show let viewers in on troubles in Brittingham's marriage to husband Eduardo Brittingham. They finalized their divorce in June 2023.
According to Anderson's professional bio, he grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Texas Tech University and Baylor University School of Law. He is a Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law — "an achievement that only two percent of all Texas lawyers can claim," his bio says, adding that he has won millions for his clients.
Brittingham and Anderson got engaged in July 2023; they had met on Match.com a year earlier, People reports. He proposed to her with a 12-carat ring on vacation in Tuscany, so the pair chose to wed in Italy, they say.
The bride wore a gown by Dallas designer Ese Azenabor.Photo by Linda Puccio for People via Mark A. Anderson/Facebook
"I am so excited to have found 'my person,' who I want to experience life with and grow old with," Brittingham, tells People. "Finding Mark was like finding a needle in a haystack; someone that enjoys life the way I do and has the exact same life goals as I do. Getting married to him gives me a piece of mind that I found my person to spend the rest of my life with."
For the ceremony, Brittingham wore a structured white gown by in-demand Dallas designer Ese Azenabor, which featured a plunging neckline, long train, and sexy high-slit with ruffle detailing.
"I wanted a simple but sexy vibe and Ese created the perfect dress for me," Brittingham told the magazine. She completed her look with an embroidered sheer veil by Grace Loves Lace and white Christian Dior heels.
She changed into a party dress by Zimmermann for the reception, which was held, People says, at the couple's villa in Taormina, Italy, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The newlyweds and their guests dined on tagliatelle Bolognese with truffles, rigatoni pasta with lobster and salt-crusted branzino with steamed vegetables, and tiramisu - all prepared by Italian chef Marco D’Agati.
The couple performed their first dance to "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli, then danced until 4 am with their happy guests, the magazine reports.
After a honeymoon in Bora Bora, Bali, and Hong Kong, Brittingham and Anderson will head to Los Angeles, where they have a home and where two of their children live.
"We are in the same place in our lives and want to go have fun all over the world together," Brittingham tells the magazine.
For the more wedding details and photos, visit People.com.