DART News
DART to pause train service in downtown Dallas for one night this week
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will temporarily suspend train service in the Central Business District (CBD) in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, December 10 beginning at 9:30 pm.
Regular service will be restored by Thursday, December 11 at 4 am.
DART is undergoing planned safety maintenance and testing that requires a shutdown of a portion of the system.
Trains will run as follows:
- Red Line trains will run between Parker Road and SMU/Mockingbird and between EBJ Union and Westmoreland stations.
- Blue Line trains will run between Downtown Rowlett and SMU/Mockingbird and between EBJ Union and UNT Dallas stations.
- Green Line trains will run between Baylor and Buckner and between Victory and North Carrollton/Frankford stations.
- Orange Line trains will run between Victory and DFW Airport stations.
For access to Parker Road, transfer to a Red Line train at SMU/Mockingbird.
Silver Line trains are not impacted.
Shuttle buses will be available every 20 minutes on the following routes:
- For Green Line passengers, transfer to a shuttle bus at Victory or Baylor Station for stops at: Victory, West End, Pearl/Arts District, Deep Ellum and Baylor stations.
- For Red, Blue and Orange Line passengers, transfer to a shuttle bus at EBJ Union or SMU/Mockingbird Station for stops at: EBJ Union, West End, Akard, St. Paul, Pearl/Arts District, CityPlace/Uptown, and SMU/Mockingbird stations.
DART recommends planning ahead if you plan to travel through the CBD Wednesday evening. Riders may need to transfer to a shuttle bus to complete their trip. Some trips may take a little longer than usual. DART staff, volunteers, and police officers will be at stations during this time.