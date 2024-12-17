Holiday travel tips
DFW Airport gears up for busiest holiday travel season on record
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is preparing to welcome a record 4.7 million travelers during the 2024 winter holiday season, December 20 to January 7.
That's a 2.4 percent increase from last year’s holiday period, they say.
According to a release, the busiest travel days will be the weekends before and after Christmas Day. Friday, December 20, is expected to be the busiest of all, with an estimated 265,000 passengers. Peak travel times will be evenings and weekends from 5-9 pm, typically around Terminal C, they say.
With more travelers comes more traffic. Traffic congestion around peak travel times could be exacerbated by construction zones related to the building of the airport's sixth terminal, Terminal F. One of the parking garages at Terminal C is also closed.
To help alleviate traffic woes, DFW Airport will have additional officers patrolling terminal roadways, curbs, and garages, enforcing curbside rules along the more than 4.6 miles of terminal curbs. Crosswalks at all terminals will be staffed during high-volume hours to maintain efficient traffic movement, and new overflow parking options and rideshare traffic plans will be introduced.
Temporary barriers and signage will redirect traffic in congested areas, such as Terminals B and C, to ease bottlenecks. Officers will be placed at key intersections to move traffic more quickly.
DFW Airport also recommends these travel tips for passengers:
- Arrive early: Plan to arrive at least two hours before flights and three hours before international flights to allow time for parking, check-in, and security screening.
- Use public transit: DART’s Orange Line provides direct access to Terminal A. TEXRail connects riders to Terminal B. Trinity Railway Express offers service from Dallas and Fort Worth to CentrePort/DFW Airport Station, with terminal access via the TRE Link shuttle.
- Use Express and Remote lots: Shuttle service from the airport’s Express and Remote parking lots provide quick access to the terminals. Shuttles to the terminals reduce vehicle traffic by as many as eight vehicles per trip.
- Follow curbside rules: Curbside areas are designated for active loading and unloading only. Stopping is limited to the time needed to load or unload passengers at the curb. Stopping in any other lanes is not allowed, is unsafe, and causes delays.
- Pick-up in the garages: Offering convenience for longer pick-ups or drop-offs, including one-hour parking options, allowing stops for longer times outside of traffic.
They also encourage visitors to use the DFW mobile app to make the planning and travel process smoother.
For the latest updates on traffic, parking, and construction, visit the DFW website here.