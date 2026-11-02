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Best Texas getaways in November include sipping, spa-ing, and shopping
Holiday events are emerging everywhere around Texas in November, from artisan markets to tree lighting ceremonies, but that's not all that's luring travelers out of Dallas-Fort Worth this month.
A luxury wellness brand just debuted a supersized spa-resort outside Austin, and a new whiskey distillery is shaking up new cocktails in the Hill Country. A weekend celebration honoring legendary blues musician Robert Johnson is also taking place at a historic San Antonio hotel.
North Texans can stay close to home and spend time on the ice at CultureMap's City Ice Rink in downtown Dallas, or cross over into Cowtown for a weekend at a newly reopened Cowgirl Museum in Fort Worth.
This is everything you need to know to plan a fun, festive, fall getaway in November.
The Hill Country
ICYMI: A new family-owned distillery has joined the Texas Hill Country's vast landscape of breweries, wineries, and other spirit-makers. The newly opened Briggs Distilling Co. is now serving cocktails, mocktails, and more at its spacious facility at 121 Brownson Ln. in Driftwood. Briggs has developed three expressions for whiskey drinkers to try, all made with Texas rainwater and bottled on-site: the Straight Rye Whiskey, Heritage Reserve Bourbon, and Wheated Bourbon. The property also features a treehouse-inspired children's area, family- and dog-friendly amenities, and an on-site food truck.
The long-awaited Hill Country resort Canyon Ranch Austin is now open for luxurious getaways on a sprawling 600-acre property in Spicewood. The resort notably boasts a 40,000-square-foot spa - touted as the largest in Texas - with an extensive lineup of fitness, medical, and wellness services. Other than the rejuvenating spa, guests can also enjoy four on-site food and beverage concepts. The signature restaurant Estella is led by Texas-born chef Val Cantú, who also owns a Californios, a three-Michelin-Star restaurant in San Francisco. All-inclusive nightly rates at Canyon Ranch Austin start at $1,325 per person, which covers lodging, meals, and access to daily fitness and wellness activities.
This is one of the spa lounges that will be available for guests. Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin
Texas travelers can treat their wine-loving friends to an early holiday gift with a passport to the Texas Hill Country Wineries' annual Christmas Wine Affair running November 23-December 18. The deal offers pass holders 25 days of complimentary tastings at participating wineries, with up to four winery visits per day. Participants can also get a 10 percent discount on three or more bottles of wine with their passports. Five dollars from each passport sold will be donated to the Texas Hill Country Wine Industry Scholarship Fund. Christmas Wine Affair Passports are $65 for individuals and $100 for couples.
San Antonio
San Antonio's Historic Gunter Hotel is hosting a weekend-long celebration from November 12-14 in honor of blues legend Robert Johnson and the 90th anniversary of his music recordings in hotel room 414. The weekend will include guided tours of the Gunter Studio, a panel discussion with Johnson's family, live music showcases, and more. Johnson's grandson, Steven, will record his grandfather's songs in the same hotel room and in the Gunter Studio, which will be released at a later date. Most of the programming for the weekend is free to the public, but tickets must be purchased for the evening music showcases in the Studio Lounge and Crystal Ballroom.
San Antonio's historic Pearl District will brighten up for the winter season with a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 27, followed by the Taste of Pearl Annual Festival on Saturday, November 28. Locals and visitors can enjoy all the twinkly lights and the festive Christmas tree while shopping for their holiday gifts and listening to live music. Both events are free to attend.
Austin
Neighbors Cafe & Wine Bar, the all-day café at 1 Hotel Austin, is hosting a festive fall candle-making workshop with Austin-based candle business House of Wick on Tuesday, November 10 from 6-8 pm. All supplies will be provided so attendees can develop their own signature autumn fragrance during this guided experience. Tickets are $48.19 per person and can be purchased via Eventbrite, and complimentary access will be offered to hotel guests and Mission Members as space allows.
Austin arts organization Future Front Texas will host its flagship holiday market, The Front Market, at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park from November 21-22. The Front Market is one of the biggest and longest-running craft markets in Austin that amplifies diverse Texas-based artisans, designers, and craftspeople. The event at Moody Amphitheater is family- and dog-friendly, and will have a rotating lineup of more than 175 vendors throughout the weekend. Admission is free or by donation.
Holiday markets like The Front Market are a great place to find holiday handmade gifts from local artists and small businesses.Photo courtesy of Future Front Texas
Houston
With football season in full swing, Houston Texans fans can stay close to the game day action at InterContinental Houston and get some additional perks with the hotel's exclusive Tailgate Package. The package includes complimentary parking, late checkout, a $50 credit at The Naturalist Bar & Cafe, and a $25 Uber credit that can be used toward game day travel to or from Reliant Stadium, located two miles away from the hotel. For fans that can't make it to the games in-person, The Naturalist will be screening all Houston Texans games throughout the season. Rates with the Tailgate Package start at $299 per night.
Dallas-Fort Worth
CultureMap is bringing holiday magic back to Downtown Dallas' Main Street Garden with the return of the CultureMap City Rink this winter. The festivities kick off on opening weekend with the Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, November 21. Then, mark your calendars for the Dallas Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 5, a favorite holiday tradition, which passes right by the rink. The rink will be open 4-10 pm Monday-Friday; 10 am-10 pm Saturday; and 10 am-8 pm Sunday. Tickets are $18 for all ages, including skate rentals and 75 minutes on the ice.
Fort Worth is gearing up for the grand reopening of The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 7 with public admission beginning at 12 noon. The reopening marks the completion of a $19 million expansion and will feature the debut of a two new exhibits: a photography showcase called "Gravity Defied: Trick Riders of the Cowgirl" that honors the legacy of rodeo’s most intrepid women, and "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo," a display of costumes from the country superstar's residency in Las Vegas. Admission is $18 for adults with discounts for children, seniors, military, and first responders.