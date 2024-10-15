The Final Bow
Dallas' 7 creepiest live, onstage performances for Halloween 2024
It's spooky season in Dallas, but eerie entertainment doesn't just mean haunted houses (though we've got a list of those for you, too).
Halloween is trending big in 2024, and things are getting scary on stages around town. If you like ghoulish entertainment, this is your year.
Here's your round-up of creepy concerts, petrifying plays, blood-curdling ballet, and more.
Carrie the Musical, Theatre Three
Through November 3
Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the cult classic film of the same name, Carrie the Musical features a powerful score and dramatic storytelling in its exploration of vengeance, empowerment, and the supernatural.
Dallas Theater Center presents "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors." Photo by Jordan Fraker
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Dallas Theater Center
Kalita Humphreys Theater, through November 3
This laugh-out-loud, gender-bending romp is what happens when you take Bram Stoker’s legendary story and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps.
Sinisterhood Live, Texas Theatre
October 17
The popular Dallas-based podcast from best friends and comedians Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney caps off its Full Moon Energy Tour here at home. Go on a journey into lunar lore as the gals explore the darker side of the moon, learning what effects it has on humans, what lurks up there, and what people think really happened during the Apollo missions.
"Sugar Skull: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure." Photo courtesy of The Eisemann Center
Sugar Skull: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure, Eismann Center
October 20
A bilingual/bicultural journey for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores, who thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos.
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics, Fever
Frontiers of Flight Museum, October 24
Under the gentle glow of candlelight, Listeso String Quartet performs a program that includes Michael Jackson's "Thriller," "Tubular Bells (Theme from The Exorcist)," John Carpenter's "Halloween (Theme)," "Medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas," and more.
Dracula: Ballet with a Bite!, Ballet Ensemble of Texas
October 26, Coppell Arts Center
It's the traditional vampire story with a twist. Patrons can also experience “The Vein Drain” (a blood drive in collaboration with the Carter Blood Center), “Drinks with Dracula” prior to the performance, and a “Fiendish Frock Fashion Fantasy,” a costume parade for the audience at the performance.
Beetlejuice is coming to Bass Hall. Photo by Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice, Broadway at the Bass
October 29-November 3, Bass Performance Hall
A bonus Fort Worth entry, but the Ghost with the Most would want you to make the drive to see him. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.