working hard
Texas clocks in as one of America's 10 hardest working states for 2026
Texans pride themselves on being industrious, and a new report has confirmed Texas as one of the 10 most hardworking states in America in 2026.
The Lone Star State claimed the No. 7 spot this year in a slight dip from its 2025 ranking, where it appeared in the top five. Texas last ranked 7th in 2024, but the state has consistently appeared among the top 10 for nearly a decade.
WalletHub determined the rankings after analyzing 10 "direct" and "indirect" work factors across all 50 states, and then graded each metric on a 100-point scale, where a score of 100 signified the "hardest working." Analysts then examined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.
There was only a 10.32-point difference between Texas and South Dakota, who claimed the top spot as America's hardest working state in 2026 with a score of 64.59 out of a possible 100 points.
Texas ranked 6th nationally in the "direct" work factors category, which examined the following six metrics:
- The state's average workweek hours.
- Employment rates.
- The share of households where no adults work.
- The share of workers leaving vacation time unused.
- The share of "engaged" workers — those that are "involved in, enthusiastic about, and committed to their work and workplace," as defined by Gallup.
- The rate of "idle youth" — individuals aged 18-24 who are not currently enrolled in school, not working, and have no degree beyond a high school diploma or GED.
Texas ties with Louisiana for the second highest average workweek hours nationwide, with Alaska topping the list with the No. 1 longest workweeks in America. Alaska is the only state where workers clock in more than 40 hours per week at their jobs, with WalletHub reporting Alaskans work 41.4 hours on average weekly.
In the "indirect" work factors category — which encompassed workers' average commute times, the share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident, and the average leisure time spent per day — Texas ranked 36th nationwide.
Here's how WalletHub ranked Texas in three individual metrics:
- No. 10 – Average commute times
- No. 20 – Average leisure time spent per day
- No. 30 – Employment rates
According to the World Economic Forum, Americans clock in about 1,800 hours at work per year on average, which is 468 more hours per year than workers in Germany. And many are leaving vacation time on the table, WalletHub says.
"Even when given the chance to take time off, many Americans won’t, as nearly half of workers don't expect to use all of their allotted vacation days," the report said. "It is possible to work hard without overdoing it, though. Hard work is key to success, and the residents of some states understand that better than others."
The top 10 hardest working states in America in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – South Dakota
- No. 2 – North Dakota
- No. 3 – Alaska
- No. 4 – Hawaii
- No. 5 – Wyoming
- No. 6 – Nebraska
- No. 7 – Texas
- No. 8 – New Hampshire
- No. 9 – Tennessee
- No. 10 – Georgia