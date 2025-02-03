Black History Month
13 Black-owned studios and trainers you should know in Dallas-Fort Worth
In honor of Black History Month, we're shining a light on Black-owned gyms and fitness studios. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it will hopefully introduce you to some new Dallas-Fort Worth-area trainers and classes.
Athletic Zone 214
West Dallas
Fort Worth native and former football players Coach D (first name: Dennis) saw a need in West Dallas for more health and fitness-focused opportunities, so he opened his own gym in 2018. Athletes of all ages can focus on performance first, aesthetics second, and expect to "stay in the zone"
The Aura House
Cedar Hill
This boutique wellness studio owned by Helsa Thompson focuses first on yoga and meditation, but overall on accessible, empowering, and community-based physical and emotional wellbeing. Some of its outreach includes reaching underserved populations through mindfulness, yoga, and trauma-informed practices, with programs dedicated to uplifting Black boys, BIPOC women, and individuals overcoming trauma.
Burn Dallas
Preston Hollow
At this Preston Hollow HIIT studio, you'll quickly learn you can do almost anything for 35 seconds. The trainers safely push, encourage, and motivate you to new heights while providing a safe, comprehensive environment. Owners Juanita and David Thompson have more than 20 years of fitness experience between them, with David being a former NFL and collegiate running back.
Dream Performance
Fort Worth
From group fitness to youth fitness to even boxing (taught by former four-time heavyweight champion), this community-centered gym encourages you to "think it, dream it, perform it." All ages and fitness levels are welcome, with a family atmosphere that encourages health and wellness for everyone.
Eunoiafit
Oak Cliff
Alyssa Nichols leads a powerful team of female trainers at this women-only gym in Oak Cliff, where form, function, and progress are prioritized. Its eight-week Move Mountains challenge is a yearly chance to achieve health and fitness goals in a supportive environment.
Grit Fitness
Design District, SMU area
Brit Rettig Wold's game-changing brand, which she founded in 2015, has devotees showing up and showing out at the Design District and SMU-area locations for the music-driven group fitness classes that provide an intense workout and a fun experience. She also hand-selects instructors who demonstrate the core values of passion, fun, positive energy, and perseverance.
JamBox Fitness Lounge
Frisco, Galleria, Design District
With three locations — Galleria, Frisco, and Design District — plus livestreamed classes, there's always a way to join the Jam Fam Nation. Choose from fun classes like Fit-lettos, Trap Sculpt, AfroFit, Get Ta Steppin', and Booty Fit Dance Cardio.
JourneyFit
Dallas, Richardson
Looking for a lifestyle change instead of a quick fix? Coach Victoria Thomas is ready to help. The former volleyball phenom (who still offers training camps) was the first Black woman to own a gym in Richardson, and today takes on pro and amateur athletes as well as those just looking to improve their fitness.
The Lab
Fort Worth
Got 28 minutes? Then you've got time for these small-group HIIT classes at this Fort Worth gym, which is also open 24/7 for members. Enjoy a free week trial then decide if you want to pursue the eight-person group classes, one-on-one personal training, or both.
Sanders Fit Performance Center
The Cedars
Everyone from professional, college, and high school athletes to weekend warriors and everyday people work out here, where personal training, rehab and recovery, and nutrition go hand in hand. Owner Melvin Sanders, a biomechanics specialist who played pro basketball for 13 years, runs this program in the basement of the SouthSide on Lamar Building.
Raw Fitness
Former Army vet Destiny Nicole Monroe, who's also a certified strength and conditioning specialist, approaches fitness from all angles. Her popular app includes meal plans and personalized workout programs, all for just $36 a month. Did we mention she's also a software engineer, and a former high school track and field star?
Vive Personal Training
Oak Lawn
Private, semi-private, and youth training sessions are combined with DNA testing, fascial stretch therapy, and 3-D body scanning for focused results. Co-founders Jon McDowell and Brock Travis opened the Oak Lawn business in 2016 and have since built up a roster of certified and highly educated trainers who are determined to help their clients meet their fitness goals.
V12 Yoga
Dallas Farmers Market
Husband-and-wife team Veronica Torres Hazley and Adé Hazley are behind this inclusive studio, which operates on the second floor of the historic Liberty Bank building in the Dallas Farmers Market. Besides vinyasa flow, they also offer restorative and deep stretch yoga, meditation, and high-intensity FIT classes. Ade' also founded Rock Star Fitness Camps in 2005, which was one of the first fitness boot camps in Dallas.