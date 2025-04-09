Signs of spring
Where to find the best bluebonnets in Dallas-Fort Worth in spring 2025
Sorry, Texans, there's no way to sugarcoat this: 2025 is not a great year for bluebonnets.
Despite recent rains that have greened up landscapes, drought conditions last fall resulted in fewer spring blooms, and blooms coming up later and smaller across the state. Spring flowers need fall showers.
"Most of the spring annual wildflowers germinate in the fall. That includes all but one species of bluebonnets," say the experts at Texas Wildflower Report, a Facebook page that tracks wildflower progress around the state. "Rain right now will not produce more bluebonnet plants."
There are still some pretty patches and photo-worthy fields of the beloved Texas state flower — you might just have to hunt harder to find them this year. In Dallas-Fort Worth, bluebonnets have been dotting highways since late March. There's nice growth in several local parks. And the famous bluebonnet trails in Ennis have yet to peak.
Here's a guide to the best bluebonnet spots around DFW for spring 2025 — not just "usually reliable spots" but those verified in recent days by real spotters or reported with photo documentation in social media posts. This list will grow as more emerge.
Traveling out of the area? New for 2025, TxDOT has produced an interactive map of wildflowers and bloom dates near travel rest stops and state parks around Texas. The clickable map is meant to help people find safe places to see the beautiful flowers. Happy hunting!
Ennis
The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails, North Texas’ No. 1 spot for bluebonnet spotting, will be open April 1-30, 2025. The trails wind visitors through 40 miles of picturesque wildflowers in a spectacular setting that includes rolling hills and pastures with grazing horses, longhorns, even swans on a pond. Not all flowers bloom at the same time; be sure to stop at the Welcome Center for a map and expert guidance.
The flowers are expected to peak around April 11-13, coinciding with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival. As of April 9, the flowers were abundant in the Meadow View Nature Area, at Mr. Holy's Field, along Alsdorf Road, and at Rotary Park. Those interested in making the trek about 40 miles south of Dallas can check out maps and updates on the website and social media channels, or call 972-878-4748 before visiting. Download the Ennis Y’all mobile app to get all the information on your smartphone.
Dallas-Fort Worth parks, roadsides, and fields
Plano: Bluebonnet Trail Greenbeltin Plano has been filling up with bluebonnets. Bluebonnet Trail runs from Central Expressway to Midway Road, following an Oncor power line easement and along Spring Creek Parkway and Chase Oaks Boulevard; it intersects with the Chisholm Trail in the middle of Plano and connects with the Preston Ridge Trail at Carpenter Park. View maps of the trails here and here. While in Plano, also check out the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve (6701 W. Parker Rd.) and Russell Creek Park (3500 McDermott Rd.), Hoblitzelle Park (7500 Red River Dr), which have posted some beautiful wildflowers, too.
The field outside of Lord of Life Lutheran Church (3601 W 15th St.) is also blooming.
Frisco: Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt has at least one pretty field of flowers in early April.
Zion Cemetery in Frisco/Little Elm (FM 423 just north of Eldorado Parkway) is also a draw, but beware of the "no trespassing" signs.
Garland: The Homer B Johnson Stadium (209 E Centerville Rd.) has abundant bluebonnet patches and lots of parking.
Arlington: Viridian neighborhood has some bluebonnets being enjoyed by walkers and cyclists on the trails.
Fort Worth: The Fort Worth Nature Center is being enjoyed by bluebonnet-seekers in early April.
Grapevine: The bluebonnet field next to the parking lot of Texas Toyota of Grapevine reportedly isn't as pretty as last year, but still has many flowers. There are also some pretty patches at various points around Grapevine Lake.
Azle: The "Hill of Bluebonnets" off Boyd Road near the high school is in bloom for photos.
DFW Airport area-freeways
Stopping beside a highway or posing for photos on the side of the road is never advised, but the lush fields along the freeway embankments near DFW Airport are always a thrill for visitors arriving in the Metroplex or local drivers happy to call Texas home. By the last week of March, bluebonnets were filling both sides of SH 183/121, SH 161, I-635 near the airport, and along S.H. 114 from Grapevine toward Irving.
2025 bluebonnet festivals around Texas
- Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival: April 11-13, Ennis
- Burnet Bluebonnet Festival: April 11-13, Burnet
- Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival: April 12-13, Chappell Hill
- Fredericksburg Bluebonnet Festival: April 12, Fredericksburg
Resources to keep up with wildflower season
- Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center regularly updates information about the season on their website and social media channels. Here is a handy chart of some common Texas native plants and when they bloom.
- Texas Bluebonnets and Wildflowers and Bluebonnets of Texas are Facebook groups in which members regularly post updates about what they're seeing around the state.
- Texas Wildflower Report is a Facebook page that posts helpful updates.
- Pulling over on the side of a highway for photos is never advised. Find a nearby parking lot. For everyone's safety, do not pose for photos near a roadway, and never on a median.
- Remember that while it isn’t illegal to pick the blooms, it is bad form. Leave them for others to enjoy and so the flowers can go to seed and make more for next year.
- By the same token, minimize trampling of the plants, as crushing them repeatedly (by, say, sitting on them) can destroy the flowers. Try to walk in other people's footprints in a field.
- Be aware that fields can also contain fire ants and the occasional snake. Be careful if walking through grass where it’s not possible to see where you’re stepping.
- Also, remember the "groups" rule. If you approach a pretty patch and another family is taking photos, ride on by.
- Be respectful of private property — no climbing fences, going through gates, or driving up driveways to get that photo. Do not attempt to pet animals in fields or through fences.
- Do not fly drones over fields on private property. Ennis Bluebonnet Trails organizers warn that authorities will be called.
Got a great bluebonnet spot in DFW? Email stephanie@culturemap.com.