Fun + Funky Fitness
Out-of-the-box workouts to try this December in Dallas-Fort Worth
Holiday treats, colder temps, and the end-of-year slump can make December fitness feel… tricky. But DFW is packed with creative, unconventional workouts that make moving your body actually fun.
Whether you want to fly, bounce, glide, or sweat it out in infrared heat, here are the most unique ways to stay active this month.
Outdoor fun on ice
Ice skating is sneaky cardio — it's low-impact, social, and it feels like play instead of exercise. It’s a great option for holiday outings that also get your heart rate up. Add in DFW’s seasonal rinks (see our round-up here), and you’ve got a festive workout that hits legs, core, and balance.
Aerial + suspension training
If you want to feel weightless, powerful, or like you're auditioning for a modern circus, DFW’s aerial scene is the place to be.
Blue Feather Aerial — Dallas
Silks, hammocks, and aerial conditioning combine playfulness with serious strength training. A great pick for anyone wanting a creative challenge.
Altitude Fitness — Grapevine
Try aerial silks, lyra hoop, or trapeze for a full circus-style workout that builds grip strength, mobility, and control.
Urban Vybe — Grapevine
Aerial yoga + suspension training + power fusion classes in a boutique setting. Ideal for those wanting both stretch and sweat.
The Source Yoga — Arlington
Gentler aerial and hammock yoga options make this spot perfect for beginners or anyone looking for restorative aerial movement.
Bounce, jump, and defy gravity
High-energy, low-impact, and guaranteed to make you smile.
C7 Training — Dallas
“Full Body Bounce” trampoline classes that torch calories without stressing joints. Think mini-trampoline meets upbeat choreography.
Kangoo Kardio DFW — Dallas
Strap on jump-boots for one of the wildest cardio classes out there. You’ll laugh, sweat, and feel like you're rebounding in zero gravity.
BungeeOne — Fort Worth
Bungee-based cardio + strength training = flying and resistance work in one. Perfect for people who want a workout that doesn’t feel like a workout.
Infrared + heated training
December is the chilly season, and DFW’s heated studios offer cozy, high-intensity alternatives.
HOTWORX — Dallas
This 24-hour infrared fitness studio offers hot yoga, hot pilates, hot cycle, and HIIT inside infrared-sauna rooms. Perfect for anyone who wants to sweat hard without braving the cold.
Jungle Studio Fitness — Fort Worth
Infrared-heated pilates, Strength + Sculpt, yoga, and sound baths create a warm, immersive workout environment. A dreamy way to stay active through winter while getting all the cozy vibes.