This Week's Hot Headlines
7 Dallas neighbors named top places to retire and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a look at which DFW neighbors are tops for retirement. Plus, exciting openings and the best happy hours right now. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit our guide to the best weekend events.
1. 7 Dallas neighbors rank among best places to retire in Texas for 2026. Texas retirees on the hunt for the right place to settle down and enjoy their blissful retirement years have nearly a dozen options in Dallas-Fort Worth to choose from, and Carrollton has come out on top as the No. 2 best Texas city to retire in 2026.
2. Cult ice cream brand Salt & Straw makes Texas debut in Dallas. A big name in ice cream is coming to town. Cult-favorite artisan ice cream chain Salt & Straw will make its debut in Texas, opening its first locations in the state in Dallas and Fort Worth.
3. Garland restaurant from Bobby Flay winner to reopen in downtown Dallas. Pangea, the popular Garland restaurant which closed in January 2025, has found a new home. A new iteration of the restaurant will open in downtown Dallas in a location that was once vegan restaurant Belse.
Chef Kevin Ashade has found a new home for Pangea. Photo courtesy of Pangea
4. Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 new happy hours for February. Our February edition of Where to Drink travels far and wide to find the best and most exotic happy hours around.
5. Family-owned Patty Lou's Smashburgers will open in old downtown Plano. A new restaurant starring a trendy burger is coming to old downtown Plano. Called Patty Lou's Smashburgers, it will feature the namesake smashburger, and will open at 1004 E. 14th St. #105, in a historic location that was most recently home to a Starbucks.