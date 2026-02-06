life after 65
7 Dallas neighbors rank among best places to retire in Texas for 2026
Texas retirees on the hunt for the right place to settle down and enjoy their blissful retirement years have nearly a dozen options in Dallas-Fort Worth to choose from, and Carrollton has come out on top as the No. 2 best Texas city to retire in 2026.
A new study conducted by the research team at RetirementLiving.com, "The Best Cities to Retire in Texas," compared the affordability, safety, livability, and healthcare access for seniors across 31 Texas cities with at least 90,000 residents.
Wichita Falls, about 140 miles northwest of Dallas, claimed the top spot as the No. 1 best place to retire in Texas.
Besides No. 2-earning Carrollton, six more of the Lone Star State's top 10 best retirement locales are located in the North Texas Metroplex: Plano (No. 4), Garland (No. 5), Richardson (No. 6), Arlington (No. 7), Grand Prairie (No. 8), and Irving (No. 9).
The senior living experts said Carrollton has one of the lowest property and violent crime rates per capita in Texas, and it ranked as the No. 5 safest city on the list. About 17 percent of the city's population is aged 65 or older, which is higher than the statewide average of just 14 percent.
Carrollton ranked 6th overall for its livability, and ranked in 8th place for its senior healthcare access, which covered the number of primary care physicians per 1,000 seniors (at the county level) and the number of inpatient hospitals per 100,000 seniors. Carrollton's affordability is the 10th best in Texas, the report added.
Carrollton is clearly preparing for future growth with the upcoming development of its first-ever H-E-B, and Kansas-based grocery chain Urban Street Market is following with its first Texas store expected in spring 2026. The city is also maintaining its small-town feel by revitalizing its iconic Downtown Silos.
Seniors in Carrollton can also revel in the city's many new restaurants that have opened in the last year, including Korean fried chicken chain Puradak, Louisiana-based pizzeria Rotolo's Craft & Crust, cutesy gelato shop Eiswelt Gelato, trendy brunch spot First Watch, and an internationally-inspired sports bar called Kings Cave. Just to name a few.
Meanwhile, Dallas proper ranked as the 29th best place to retire in Texas, and Fort Worth ranked just one spot ahead as No. 28.
Other North Texas cities that were named among the best places to retire include McKinney (No. 16), Lewisville (No. 20), Denton (No. 22), and Frisco (No. 23).
Noticeably absent from RetirementLiving's list is Flower Mound, which was ranked one of the top 50 best places to retire by U.S. News & World Report. About 13 percent of flourishing Flo' Mo's population is over the age of 65, according to U.S. News.
The top 10 best place to retire in Texas in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Wichita Falls
- No. 2 – Carrollton
- No. 3 – Pasadena
- No. 4 – Plano
- No. 5 – Garland
- No. 6 – Richardson
- No. 7 – Arlington
- No. 8 – Grand Prairie
- No. 9 – Irving
- No. 10 – McAllen