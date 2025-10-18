This Week's Hot Headlines
Beloved burger joint's big pivot tops our most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a burger joint's big pivot, a longtime Malt Shop's impending closure, and an H-E-B opening date. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide for more weekend fun.
1. Beloved Richardson burger joint pivots to smaller more affordable mode. A hugely popular neighborhood restaurant in Richardson has given itself a makeover. After 12 years, Haystack Burgers & Barley has reimagined its flagship location into a new concept called Little Stack, a more concise, more budget-friendly version of itself.
2. Supermarket chain H-E-B pins the date on new store in Rockwall. Rockwall shoppers can mark their calendars: The H-E-B location set to open at 1600 I-30, at the southwest corner of South John King Boulevard County has a date: Wednesday, October 29.
3. Malt shop in Anna to close after 74 years due to building sale. A longtime Dallas-area malt shop is facing a closure. Spurlock's Malt Shop, which has been in business since 1951, will close in November after 74 years.
Spurlock's Malt Shop is closing its doors. Photo courtesy of Spurlock's
4. 2 closures and 2 reopenings top the list in Dallas restaurant news. In this roundup of dining news around Dallas, there are two unfortunate closures, two heroic reopenings, and one relocation.
5. Ground breaks on new neighborhood greenspace in northeast Dallas. Ground has broken on a new greenspace in northeast Dallas. Bushmills Neighborhood Green, a 5.4-acre site that sits along the Jackson Branch of White Rock Creek, began construction in mid-August and is expected to be completed in early 2026.