Weekend Event Planner
Comedy tops the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Comedy doesn't often get to headline the list of events in and around Dallas, but it will this weekend, with four big names coming to town. Other choices include a symphony concert, three local theater productions, a new opera production, a music festival, a concert by a well-known singer, and a family-friendly theater production from a San Antonio company.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out the calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, October 16
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue"
Headlining this all-American program is the red, white, and blue Rhapsody in Blue that George Gershwin described as a sort of “musical kaleidoscope of America.” Pianist Inon Barnatan stars in the beloved American classic, an effervescent mix of jazz and classical music. The program, conducted by Fabio Luisi, will also feature a world premiere from Angélica Negrón. There will be three performances through Saturday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
The Firehouse Theatre presents Young Frankenstein
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. The production runs through November 2 at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch.
Second Thought Theatre presents Incarnate
Trapped in her cell, Rosamund is hellbent on escaping her fate while the Man who kidnapped her struggles with the consequences of what grief can do, and how far he will go to escape it. Can they live with themselves? Or, more importantly, who else is living with them? Incarnate is a horror/thriller that follows two artists over the course of a year in their seemingly pointless pursuit of creation while suffering under great grief. The production runs through November 1 at Second Thought Theatre.
Improv Addison presents Carlos Mencia
Comedian Carlos Mencia began his career doing stand-up on amateur night at The Laugh Factory, later showcased becoming a regular at The Comedy Store. His success on the L.A comedy circuit was followed by him being named "International Comedy Grand Champion" from Buscando Estrellas (the Latino version of Star Search). He also hosted the Comedy Central show Mind of Mencia from 2005 to 2008. He'll perform six times through Sunday at Improv Addison.
Friday, October 17
Iliza Shlesinger presents Iliza: Live!
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is known for her high energy shows that deliver laughs wrapped up in poignant, thought-provoking ideas, saying the hilarious truths we're all thinking. She recently put out her first stand up special on Prime Video, Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal. She had previously released six stand up specials on Netflix: Hot Forever (2022), Unveiled (2019), Elder Millennial (2018), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015), and War Paint (2013). She'll perform on both Friday and Saturday at Majestic Theatre.
Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes Tour
Comedian Nate Bargatze performs comedy that is both clean and relatable, evident in his many appearances on late night shows, as well as his two hosting appearances on Saturday Night Live. Although he now fills up arenas, his comedy career was slow-blooming, as his breakthrough didn't come until 2017, some 15 years after he started performing. He'll perform three times through Saturday at American Airlines Center.
Theatre Denton presents Prodigal Son
Prodigal Son follows a troubled, but gifted, 17-year-old from the Bronx who transfers to a private school in New Hampshire. Two faculty members are at odds as they navigate through the student’s intelligence and loneliness. The production runs through October 26 at Theatre Denton.
The Dallas Opera presents Carmen
Meet Carmen: she’s sexy, dangerous, and seriously bad news for any man who succumbs to her charms. Soldier Don José gives up everything to be with this freedom-loving temptress, only to have her dump him for a famous matador. Obsession turns fatal in this American premiere production featuring re-creations of the sets, costumes, and staging from the original 1875 Paris production. There will be five performances through October 26 at Winspear Opera House.
Saturday, October 18
The National Life Group presents Do Good Fest
The Do Good Fest is a day of music, food, and good vibes with their biggest musical line-up yet, including Collective Soul, Tonic, Fastball and the Beats for Good grand prize winner. Visitors can also enjoy food trucks and the exclusive VIP Lounge. All proceeds from the event, taking place at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington, will benefit the Tarrant Area Food Bank to help end childhood hunger.
John Legend in concert
Backed by his full band, John Legend will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Lifted, by playing it in its entirety. Legend will deliver a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and fresh renditions of the album's tracks, like the Grammy-winning "Ordinary People." In addition to honoring Get Lifted, the live show will feature Legend’s other career-spanning hits. He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Eisemann Center presents Magik Theatre on the Road: Tomás and the Library Lady
Based on the inspiring true story of Tomás Rivera and the beloved book by Pat Mora, Tomás and the Library Lady is a celebration of stories, reading, and imagination. Tomás, a native Texan born in Crystal City and the son of migrant farm workers, meets a kind librarian who introduces him to the transformative power of books. The bilingual play, which can be enjoyed by both English and Spanish speakers, will have one performance at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.
Sunday, October 19
Trey Kennedy: The Relatable Tour
Known for his observational humor, digital comedy sketches, and social media presence, comedian Trey Kennedy has built a loyal fanbase by poking fun at millennial life, family quirks, and everyday awkwardness with clever, clean delivery. With millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Kennedy continues to grow his online fame with stand-up shows across the country. He'll perform at McFarlin Auditorium on the SMU campus.