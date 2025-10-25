This Week's Hot Headlines
Pizza Guys picks Plano for first Texas restaurant and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes two restaurant openings and two abrupt closures. Plus, see where Dallas ranks on the best cities for singles. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit our event planner for more weekend fun.
1. Pizza Guys from California opens first Texas restaurant in Plano. There's a new pizza in town. Called Pizza Guys, it's a Sacramento-based chain known for gourmet pizza at a price point that meets every budget, and it has opened its first-ever Texas location in Plano.
2. Michelin taqueria from Mexico City abruptly shuts down Dallas pop-up. A legendary taqueria from Mexico City that was in the middle of a two-week pop-up for Dallas has shut 'er down. El Califa de León, which had plans to do a culinary pop-up from October 15-28, has pulled out.
3. No love for Dallas on new list of best U.S. cities for singles. Single North Texans exploring Dallas' dating scene might be looking for love in the wrong place in Texas, according to a new national report.
4. Rowdy Cowboy sports bar will open in The Colony near Grandscape. A cowboy-themed sports bar with bikini-clad servers has come to The Colony. Rowdy Cowboy, a high-energy sports bar and restaurant with a "new country" vibe, hosted opening day on October 24.
Rowdy Cowboy is now open. Photo courtesy of Rowdy Cowboy
5. Healthy restaurant on Dallas' McKinney Ave to close after 13 years. A longtime healthy restaurant in Uptown Dallas is closing. Origin Kitchen & Bar, which became a mainstay for the Whole30 crowd and a much-loved neighborhood favorite, will close its doors on October 26.