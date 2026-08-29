This Week's Hot Headlines
Mega-developments coming to booming Dallas suburb and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week is booming with mixed-use developments and restaurant openings. Plus, a look at the growing halal barbecue trend in Texas. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan some weekend fun via this guide.
1. 2 new Prosper mega-developments will include Venetian village with canals. Fast-growing Prosper, an affluent town in Collin County north of Dallas, is poised to grow even more. Two mixed-use projects — with a collective price tag exceeding $500 million — are bringing more than 4,400 homes along with stores, restaurants, and hotels to Prosper, whose population soared more than 50 percent from 2020 to 2025.
2. Dallas steakhouse chef to open his own restaurant on Greenville Ave. An acclaimed Dallas chef is striking out on his own. Aubrey Murphy, who most recently was executive chef at SER Steak + Spirits, is opening his own restaurant on Greenville Avenue.
Yo-Chi is coming to Dallas. Photo courtesy of Yo-Chi Frozen Yogurt
3. Australian frozen yogurt chain Yo-Chi swirls into Dallas for U.S. debut. A cult-favorite Australian frozen yogurt chain known for self-serve bowls, extensive topping bars, and lively vibe has picked Dallas for its U.S. debut. Yo-Chi will open its first U.S. location this fall at 5710 W. Lovers Ln. Ste. 101, near Inwood Village.
4. Dallas-Fort Worth pitmasters lead Texas’ growing halal BBQ boom. At least a dozen Texas barbecue spots now serve halal meats, including Yearby’s Barbecue & Waterice, run by Black Muslim couple CJ and Sabrina Henley, soon-to-be in Plano; and Levant Mediterranean BBQ, a restaurant with locations in Houston and Frisco and whose all-beef menu includes a brisket shawarma sandwich.
5. Retail boom in fast-growing Forney fueled by massive mixed-use development. Frisco's not the only North Texas city experiencing a retail explosion right now. Forney's getting in on the action, too.