Park News
Neighborhood greenspace penciled in for north Dallas
Everyone loves a park and now a new greenspace is coming to North Dallas, next to Dallas Fire Station 10 at 18201 Gibbons Dr., on the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Frankford Road.
The new greenspace is the latest via a partnership between Dallas and Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit that promotes the benefits of the outdoors, along with Dallas Fire-Rescue. It's part of the Dallas Greening Initiative, which aims to build 15 new parks across Dallas over the next five years.
Design will rely on community engagement via community meetings and a pop-up park activation with Better Block, a nonprofit that empowers communities to reactivate built environments in neighborhoods.
Several element options will be presented, ensuring that the features of the space fit the neighborhood's desires. Elements to choose from will include options for active recreation, such as a playground and flex lawn, or for passive recreation, such as gathering spaces and a trail.
They're labeling the space "a vacant lot" — however, it is already a greenspace, even with some trees. However, Dallas likes its greenspace to be a designated greenspace. A grassy area is not enough.
The project is targeted for completion in 2027.
The Dallas Greening Initiative was launched in 2022 to expand access to nature for residents and provide environmental and health benefits in neighborhoods across Dallas. Affordability is a consideration with budget capped at $750,000 for each greenspace. Ten percent of each site’s budget is allocated for ongoing maintenance, which will be carried out by Dallas Park & Recreation in partnership with local volunteers.
Construction is already underway at Bushmills Neighborhood Green, the first DGI project to move into construction and is expected to be completed in early 2026. The other four confirmed locations for DGI sites are expected to begin in 2026.