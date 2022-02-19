Hip new McKinney complex leads this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 4 big Dallas restaurant names to open at hip McKinney development. A new development in McKinney will open with some big Dallas restaurant names. The development is District 121, a $250 million mixed-use development at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road, adjacent to Craig Ranch. The restaurants will include four restaurants featuring steak, Tex-Mex, pizza, and craft beer.

2. 7 Dallas restaurants make the cut on Texas Monthly's 2022 best list. Once again, Texas Monthly has published its list of the state's best new restaurants. The 21st edition of the list highlights the magazine's favorite dishes from around the state. Seven Dallas bars and restaurants receive recognition for their dishes or drinks.

3. Nostalgic burger joint with burgers & inside-out buns heads for Allen. A burger concept known for its stacked burgers is opening a new location: Wayback Burgers, a Connecticut-based chain that specializes in burgers and milkshakes, will open a restaurant in Allen, at 380 E. Bethany Dr., in a new little strip center just east of US-75.

4. State Fair contest winner debuts new Tex-Mex BBQ restaurant in Dallas. An award-winning State Fair of Texas vendor and restaurateur has opened a new concept featuring Tex-Mex and smoked meats. Called AG Texican, it's a new restaurant from Abel Gonzales that just debuted at 7101 Harry Hines Blvd., where it's open for breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday.

5. Dallas' annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Greenville Ave. is back for 2022. After being canceled for two years in a row, the Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade is back on for 2022. The annual event on Greenville Avenue will take place March 12, accompanied by an official concert featuring the Toadies. Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will be the parade's grand marshal.