Quirky shipping container homes top this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 2 quirky shipping container houses come on the market in Dallas' Fair Park. One form of housing that has captured people's imagination as of late is the shipping container home, and now there are two on the market from a Dallas developer who has made it his specialty. Both properties are located just a few blocks south of Fair Park. One has a conventional facade; the other is a quirky rectangle that stands three stories tall.

2. HGTV's popular No Demo Reno seeks North Dallas homeowners ready for a re-do. Popular HGTV show No Demo Reno is now casting homeowners in Dallas-Fort Worth who are willing to trade in autonomy in exchange for a redesign of their home. The series is hosted by Jenn Todryk, AKA the "Rambling Redhead," who lives in the area. They're searching for homeowners in North Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Fairview, Prosper, Richardson, Frisco, and Lucas to be on the show.

3. Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion hawks mega-lawn pass for summer concerts. It's only March but it's not too soon to be thinking about summer concert season, and Live Nation has a deal: The entertainment company is offering a Lawn Pass for one price that gets you into shows at Dos Equis Pavilion all summer long, even including sold out shows. The Lawn Pass can be purchased for $199, while supplies last.

4. Fuss-free hop-on jet service JSX launches new nonstop flights from Dallas to Destin. With summer vacation on the horizon, Dallas-based JSX hop-on jet service is relaunching its popular seasonal service to a favorite Florida beach destination — Destin. Nonstop flights from Dallas Love Field to Destin Executive Airport will start May 12 and run until October 31. Fares start at $199 one-way.

5. Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas-Fort Worth suburb turns off the lights for good. Less than three years after its big premiere, the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in North Richland Hills is closing permanently. According to a release, the theater's owners filed for bankruptcy, along with two other locations — Richardson and Lake Highlands in Dallas. North Richland Hills is the only location closing for good, they say. The others will continue operations during bankruptcy proceedings.