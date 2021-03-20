New honor for 2 Dallas suburbs tops this week's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 2 family-friendly Dallas suburbs unlock top spots as best cities to live in U.S. Two bustling Dallas suburbs have earned top-15 spots on a new list of the Best Cities to Live in America. And they are ... drumroll, please ... Plano, at No. 7, and Richardson, at No. 12. Niche, an online platform that helps people choose schools and places to live, revealed its 2021 Best Cities to Live in America rankings on March 15. Just one other city in Texas made the top 15.

2. This Dallas luxury hotel made more money than most Texas lodgings in 2020. To coincide with its 40th anniversary, Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek unveiled an extensive renovation last fall. It turns out the hotel had even more to celebrate in 2020. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek ranked sixth statewide and first in Dallas-Fort Worth last year on a key indicator for the financial health of hotels, according to a report from San Antonio-based hotel data provider Source Strategies.

3. Steaks and craft beer star at new Texas-German beer garden in Frisco. A veteran chef and restaurateur is brewing up a slamdunk new restaurant and beer garden in Frisco that combines some of Texas' favorite things. Called Hoff's Steaks & Steins, it'll spotlight steaks and craft beer, with a menu that's mostly-American but with some warm, familiar German touches.

4. Dallas is going crazy right now with colorful outdoor statement murals. Dallas has gone mural-crazy. Maybe it's that we're spending more time outdoors. Or maybe we're all about the 'gram. Or maybe we're just going insane after being inside for a seemingly endless pandemic-driven sabbatical. Murals are surely not new, especially in certain parts of town, but here are some new ones that have just bloomed.

5. Quintessential Dallas spring event Deep Ellum Arts Festival gets bumped. The annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival — a staple of Dallas' spring festival circuit — is getting bumped to the fall. Organizers have postponed the event from its originally planned dates of April 2-3 to the new dates of September 10-12. The postponement is due to the ongoing pandemic.