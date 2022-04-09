Famed pitmaster's new BBQ joint sears this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Famed Dallas pitmaster opens innovative new BBQ spot in Farmers Branch. A new barbecue restaurant featuring a name-brand chef debuted April 4: Crossbuck BBQ, from pitmaster Tim McLaughlin of Lockhart Barbecue fame, opened in Farmers Branch at 4400 Spring Valley Rd. It features a menu that blends barbecue with flavors and traditions from around the globe, with a modern approach to smoking food.

2. Where to see the best bluebonnets in Dallas-Fort Worth and around Texas in spring 2022. A lack of showers brings sluggish spring flowers. And due to drought conditions, our beloved Texas bluebonnets and other wildflowers have gotten a slow start in Dallas-Fort Worth and across much of Texas. But they're finally popping up all over. Here's where to see the best ones right now.

3. Acclaimed Italian restaurant from Dallas' Design District moves downtown. In fantastic news for downtown Dallas and Italian food fans everywhere, it's the much anticipated (and relocated) comeback of Sassetta, which opened at the Joule hotel at 1530 Main St. in downtown Dallas. It debuted on April 8, dinner only at first, with the addition of lunch to follow.

4. Drive-thru drink chain from Utah swigs Dallas area for Texas debut. A drive-thru chain from Utah whose entire focus is drinks is coming to Texas: Called Swig, it describes itself as a one-of-a-kind customizable drink shop, and will make its debut at Fairview Town Center in Fairview on Friday, May 6.

5. DART unveils new D2 subway route through downtown Dallas. There's a new direction from Dallas Area Rapid Transit on the D2 Subway, a second light rail line that will run through downtown Dallas. Approved by the Dallas City Council and DART board of directors, the new route for the downtown subway project avoids crossing under I-345 and instead veers north, avoiding Deep Ellum entirely.