3 Dallas high schools make the grade in this week's most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 3 Dallas high schools lead the report card among best in Texas and U.S. for 2022. Three Dallas high schools are at the head of their class when it comes to the best public high schools in Texas. New rankings from U.S. News & World Report put Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented and Gifted at No. 8 nationally among the country’s best high schools and at No. 1 in Texas. Also making the grade are Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School and Science and Engineering Magnet School.

2. 3 Dallas restaurants earn nods from prestigious Forbes Travel Guide. Three properties in Texas have scored the highest ranking on the prestigious, newly-released 2022 Star Awards, from Forbes Travel Guide, including an acclaimed restaurant in Dallas, and two luxury hotels. Those receiving 5 star awards include Carte Blanche, a chef-driven restaurant on Greenville Avenue; the Ritz-Carlton Dallas hotel; and the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

3. Dallas nightlife vets debut fashionista lounge on Henderson Avenue. There's a new-old bar opening on Henderson Avenue from a major nightlife team: Called PM: A Nightlife Lounge, it's a revival of a late-night underground bar that was once in downtown Dallas, now returning at a new address, namely 2918 N. Henderson Ave., aka the space formerly occupied by The Dram.

4. 10 best bartenders in Dallas really know how to shake things up. Shake it up for the 2022 CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the city's top culinary talent. This entry pays tribute to Dallas' top 10 bartenders for 2022, a varied crew who mix drinks and hold court at some of the most popular bars in town. One will be pronounced the winner at our Tastemaker Awards party on May 12 at Fashion Industry Gallery. Here are our nominees for 2022 Bartender of the Year.

4. Master list of best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Mother's Day 2022. Mother's Day is on the horizon. In 2022, the date is May 8 and there are all sorts of ways to show you care, but the one we care about here is dining out. Here are the Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants serving Mother's Day feasts.