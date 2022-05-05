These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It is an absolutely massive weekend in and around Dallas, and not just because Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and Mother's Day are taking place within days of each other. There will be no fewer than seven concerts featuring bold-faced names, the first visit by a hit Broadway musical, a couple of local theater productions, a chance to experience Star Wars with a live orchestra, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Still looking for Mother's Day brunch plans? Find that list here.

Thursday, May 5

Broadway Dallas presents Mean Girls

The first show under the new Broadway Dallas name, Mean Girls is based on the hit movie from writer Tina Fey. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. The musical will be at the Music Hall at Fair Park through May 15.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram in concert

Blues guitarist and singer Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has made a big impression in his chosen genre in a relatively short time. The 23-year-old released his debut album in May 2019, and just a few short months later he was touring with Vampire Weekend. He now comes back to Dallas as a headliner, playing at Majestic Theatre in support of his 2021 album, 662, for which he just won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

The Who in concert

The last we heard from The Who here in Dallas, they had to postpone their 2019 date due to vocal issues with lead singer Roger Daltrey, and then the 2020 makeup date was ... well, you know. The legendary group will (fingers crossed) finally play at American Airlines Center as part of The Who Hits Back! tour, and you can get tickets for as low as $25. They'll be joined by Los Lonely Boys.

Haim in concert

Haim — or, if you prefer, HAIM — is a rock trio made up of sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim who've experienced nice-if-not-spectacular success since their debut album in 2013. Each of their albums has reached the top 13 on the Billboard 200 charts, including 2020's Women in Music Pt. III, but they have yet to chart a song on the Hot 100. Each was featured in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2021 movie Licorice Pizza, in which Alana played a lead role. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

Friday, May 6

Coldplay in concert with H.E.R.

Like any popular band, Coldplay has had its fair share of haters along with its devoted fans. But the record speaks for itself: The band, led by singer Chris Martin, has released nine albums in their career, and each one of them has been a massive hit, including 2021's Music of the Spheres. Another indicator of their continued popularity? They're playing at Cotton Bowl Stadium, with help from rising star H.E.R.

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Enchanted April

Under the Mediterranean sun, four women clash, and then begin to bond and bloom. Sunshine and wisteria ease the stresses of marital woe and post-war 1920s society ... until their men show up to once again upset the balance. Based on the novel The Enchanted April, the play overflows with charm, exploring the rejuvenating effects of an Italian sojourn on two beleaguered London housewives, and the two upper-class women they recruit to split the rent on a vacation villa. The production will run at Irving Arts Center through May 21.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Live in Concert

Just a couple of days after Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present screenings of Return of the Jedi. In the spectacular climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Audiences can watch the complete film unfold as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ legendary score live. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Theatre Arlington presents The Piano Lesson

Theatre Arlington presents The Piano Lesson, winner of the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama & Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play. It is 1936, and Boy Willie arrives in Pittsburgh from the South. He has an opportunity to buy some land down home, but he must come up with the money right quick. He wants to sell an old piano that has been in his family for generations, but he shares ownership with his sister, and it sits in her living room. Boy Willie tries to persuade his stubborn sister that the past is past, but she is more formidable than he anticipated. The play will run through May 15.

Texas Ballet Theater presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Texas Ballet Theater will close its season with the world premiere of Ben Stevenson’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Audiences will finally see the long-awaited premiere, originally scheduled to close the 19-20 season. Amidst a forest filled with fairies and frivolity, enchanted lovers resolve mischievous mix-ups and reunite with their intendeds. The production will have five performances through Sunday at Winspear Opera House.

Saturday, May 7

Cottonwood Art Festival

Cottonwood Art Festival is a semi-annual event that features works from the nation's top visual artists. Over 240 artists will exhibit their museum-quality work at Cottonwood Park in Richardson, competing in 14 categories across a variety of media. The festival, taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, also features local bands who perform the best in rock, country, jazz, blues, swing, and folk.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town in concert

Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will co-headline this concert at Dos Equis Pavilion as part of The Bandwagon Tour. Texas native Lambert is fresh off the release of her 10th studio album, Palomino, while the Alabama quartet Little Big Town is touring in support of their 2020 album, Nightfall.

Sunday, May 8

A Celebration for Mom: Boyz II Men with special guests Brian McKnight, Najee, and Alex Bugnon

R&B group Boyz II Men made a lot of great love songs in the 1990s, so it's reasonable to assume that a good number of children resulted from relationships bonded by those songs. They'll pay tribute to all mothers at this special Mother's Day concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, with help from special guests Brian McKnight, Najee, and Alex Bugnon.

Colin Hay in concert

Colin Hay has come a long way from his days as lead singer of Men at Work. That group's handful of hits led to a number of high-profile collaborations, including with Zach Braff for the TV sitcom Scrubs. Hay has released 15 solo albums over the past 30 years, including his newest one, Now and the Evermore. He will play at the Majestic Theatre.