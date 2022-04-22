ATTPAC goes to the movies with tiny 2022-23 Broadway season

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has released its 2022-23 Broadway at the Center season, and it's ... curious, to say the least.

Four musicals (each either based on a film or with a film version) comprise the blink-and-you'll-miss-it main season, with three series add-ons. Two of those extra shows are in partnership with Broadway Dallas (formerly Dallas Summer Musicals), and one appears to be in collaboration with Dallas Theater Center, though that's not even hinted at in the release.

But let's get started!

First up in the main season is Legally Blonde - The Musical, which follows Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can attend Harvard Law while still looking fabulous in pink. It runs January 19-21, 2023.

Next is 9 To 5 The Musical, Dolly Parton's workplace revenge fantasy musical where three co-workers concoct a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor. It runs March 2-4, 2023.

Anastasia returns just four years after playing DFW through Broadway Dallas, transporting audiences once again from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. It runs April 6-8, 2023.

Also back after visiting in 2019 is Fiddler on the Roof, Barlett Sher's reimagining of the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family in pre-revolutionary Ukraine. It runs May 11-13, 2023.

Backing it up to 2022, the first series add-on is Six, the pop-princess concert from Henry VIII's six wives where they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak. It runs December 6-25, 2022.

The second Broadway Dallas collab show is Tootsie, where a talented but difficult actor struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. It runs April 18-30, 2023.

Into the Woods is the final add-on show, and based on its dates — and the fact it cannot be running at the Winspear Opera House the same time as Tootsie — this must be a co-production with Dallas Theater Center. It runs (presumably) at the Wyly Theatre April 7-30, 2023.

Four-show subscription packages range from $99 to $573. Subscriptions may be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202 or online at www.attpac.org/broadway.