Dangerous road-trip route steers into this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Popular road-trip route from Dallas declared 2nd most dangerous U.S. highway. Travelers on Interstate 45 from Dallas to Galveston face one of the deadliest drives in the nation, a new study reveals. For its survey, fleet tracking company Teletrac Navman examined data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2016 through 2019. The report revealed staggering numbers for fatalities and incidents.

2. Major freeway will shut down on east side of Dallas this weekend. There's a major freeway closure taking place this weekend on the east side of Dallas: All lanes of I-30, both eastbound and westbound, will be closed on Saturday May 8, at Galloway Avenue, out by Mesquite. In addition to the mainlanes on I-30, full closures of the Galloway Avenue overpass at I-30 and certain I-30/I-635 direct connectors will also be required.

3. Italian restaurant from Chicago to open in century-old Dallas building. A chef-owned Italian restaurant from Chicago is coming to downtown Dallas: Called Etta, it's from chef Danny Grant and will open in the East Quarter, the development on the easternmost side of the Central Business District. According to a release, Etta will open in 2022.

4. Wicked opens in Dallas as first Broadway tour in U.S. after pandemic. Broadway has announced it is officially reopening in September 2021, but Dallas audiences will get their musical fix even sooner. When Wicked opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park on August 3, 2021, it will not only signal the return of Dallas Summer Musicals but also be the first touring Broadway show in the country to open.

5. One Dallas university makes the grade as a top U.S. college for the value. The average student loan debt in Texas approaches $33,000. So, it’s no wonder Texas students and parents diligently shop around for the colleges delivering the biggest bang for the buck. By one measure, the University of Texas at Dallas offers one of the best values among public colleges in the Lone Star State.