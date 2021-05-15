Ex-mob boss' pizzeria is a hit in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Pizza joint with square slices from ex-Mafia mob boss opens in Dallas. A new pizzeria with serious New York City cred has opened in Dallas, just outside Uptown. Called Slices, it's a Sicilian-style pizzeria that serves pizza by the slice, with ingredients imported from Italy and a slice configuration that's square. The concept was founded by the colorful Michael Franzese, a former capo of the Colombo mafia family.

2. Royal Blue Grocery Dallas rebrands itself and closes original location. A Dallas grocery concept that specializes in highly urban settings is doing a big rebranding — one that includes shuttering its original location. The market formerly known as Royal Blue Grocery Dallas will now and forever be known as Berkley's Market. Simultaneously, the chain will close its location in Highland Park Village — but something new is on the way.

3. Whiz kid Dallas chef merges steak and Italian at promising Plano restaurant. Chef prodigy Luke Rogers, who most recently wowed at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, has found a new roost: He's working on a new restaurant in Plano called Cathedral Italian Bistro, featuring Italian cuisine with Texas ingredients in dishes such as pizza, pasta, and Wagyu steak.

4. Macy’s debuts first 'off-price' Backstage store in Dallas-Fort Worth. Popular department store chain Macy's will open a new kind of store in Dallas-Fort Worth. Called Macy's Backstage, it's an "off-price" (aka discount) concept that sells clothes, housewares, shoes, cosmetics, and other goods at discount prices.

5. Restoration Hardware on Knox reinvents itself as RH gallery-restaurant. The Restoration Hardware store on Knox Street in Dallas underwent a dramatic transformation and reopened on May 7 as RH Dallas, a three-level home store featuring luxury furnishings, rooftop restaurant, and wine bar.