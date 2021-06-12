Million-dollar lake homes anchor this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 2 Dallas-Fort Worth lakes flow onto list of Texas spots with most million-dollar listings. If you’re looking to dive into the market for high-end lake homes in Texas, look no further than the pool of real estate in your own backyard. In Dallas-Fort Worth, two lakes are among the seven places in Texas with the most lake homes priced at $1 million or more.

2. One North Texas city stampedes to No. 2 among fastest-growing places in U.S. Fort Worth corralled a major gain in population from 2019 to 2020, according to new Census Bureau figures. The estimates show the population of Fort Worth jumped 2.1 percent during that one-year period. Among major U.S. cities, Fort Worth ranked second for population growth from 2019 to 2020. It's now the 12th largest city in the country.

3. Dallas' newest wine bar will take Oak Cliff spot known for killer patio. Wine bars are a big thing in Dallas right now, and here comes one headed to Oak Cliff: Called Beckley 1115, it's a new concept going into the old Victor Hugo's space at 1115 N. Beckley Ave. It comes with an incredible patio that the owners plan to develop for events.

4. 2 Dallas bars create a pop-up sanctuary for nostalgic Simpsons fans. Two bars on Dallas' Henderson Avenue have become nostalgic sanctuaries for fans of The Simpsons animated TV show. Two side-by-side bars have been transformed into Simpsons-themed pop-ups: The Whippersnapper is Moe's Tavern, and High Fives is Krusty Burger. They opened June 10.

5. Big Dallas freeway shutdown will impact trips to 635 and Greenville Ave. As part of an ongoing construction project, the I-635 freeway will close in both directions this weekend. The closure will be at the Greenville Avenue exit. All lanes, both eastbound and westbound of I-635 at Greenville Avenue, will be closed on June 12.