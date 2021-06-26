Rescue of Luby's slides to the top of this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Buyer comes to rescue Luby's cafeteria restaurants in Dallas and Texas. A new deal will keep Dallasites eating square fish and mac & cheese for the foreseeable future: Luby's, the Houston-based restaurant chain, has sold its cafeteria restaurant business to a new corporation founded by entrepreneur Calvin Gin.

2. This affluent Dallas suburb nails down more home-building permits than Frisco. For years, Frisco has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and the country. Naturally, a building boom has accompanied that growth. Now, though, another Dallas suburb is outpacing Frisco in home construction.

3. Dallas-based Wingstop launches new concept that is not about wings. Dallas-based chicken wing chain has launched a new virtual spinoff that homes in on another body part: thighs. Called Thighstop, it specializes in chicken thighs, which they note are one of the juiciest and most flavorful parts of the chicken.

4. The official list of top 4th of July events and fireworks around Dallas-Fort Worth. What a difference a year makes, as the Dallas-Fort Worth area has no shortage of events from which to choose this Fourth of July season. Interestingly, the city of Dallas is not represented on this list, as neither Fair Park Fourth nor Red White & Boom on the Bridge will take place this year — here's why that could be a good thing. We've rounded up the biggest and best events for your oohing — we mean viewing — pleasure.

5. Mark Cuban's new concert venue HiFi Dallas is ready to rumble. After a false start in 2020, The HiFi Dallas — the new upscale venue in the Design District from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — is ready to rumble. According to a release, the venue will open on August 29, coming out of the gate with a three-night stand, from August 29-31, by Texas singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr.