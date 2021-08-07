Affluent suburb's building boom tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Massive new development will add 11,000 homes in well-to-do Dallas suburb. Celina is going to be under construction for a while. Work is set to start later this year on a 3,200-acre development that will supply more than 11,000 single-family homes and apartments to the fast-growing, affluent Dallas suburb.

2. Pioneering restaurant in Dallas Design District closes after 10 years. Fancy Dallas Design District restaurant Oak closed last weekend. A news release hints that something else is coming in its place, and owner Richard Ellman says it will definitely be something new. "It's not a rebranding, it'll be a new concept and a new restaurant," he says.

3. The clock is ticking for old-time Dallas sub shop Great American Hero. A long-running sandwich shop in Dallas is coming to the end of the road: Great American Hero, which has been putting out well-made sub sandwiches for 47 years, is on the market with a plan to be gone by fall so that owner Dominick Oliverie can retire.

4. Dallas' Highland Park Village unwraps slew of new boutiques for fall. Fingers crossed, shopping is back, and Highland Park Village — fortuitously positioned during these pandemic times as Dallas' premier open-air shopping center — has several prestigious global brands opening in the fall, featuring 14K gold watches, luxury performance menswear, a beauty name favored by celebrities, and a brunch spot from New York.

5. A toast to the 10 best restaurants in Dallas to get a glass of wine. The time for wine has arrived, part of CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the best in Dallas food and drink. As part of our editorial series, where we spotlight nominees, we're raising a toast to the 10 best wine programs in town. The 2021 nominees include everything from wine bars to restaurants with impressive lists.