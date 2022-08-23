Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show makes Dallas debut for 2022 holidays

'Twas four months before Christmas and all through Dallas-Fort Worth, holiday event news was stirring — and now comes a new Cirque. Cirque du Soleil’s inaugural Christmas show, "‘Twas the Night Before…" will make its North Texas debut at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie during the 2022 holiday season.

According to an August 23 release, it will run for 25 performances only, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, December 11.

"'Twas the Night Before…,' Cirque du Soleil’s exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship," says the release. "The production marks Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer — rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil."

Though it's new to DFW, the production has been presented in other cities since 2019, when it debuted in New York and Chicago. Since then, it has been enjoyed by nearly 300,000 fans, organizers say. "‘Twas the Night Before…" is Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil's 49th original production.

The show — which includes aerialists, dancers, and skaters — combines acrobatics, athleticism, artistry, and visual effects.

Raves WGN Radio Chicago: “‘Twas the Night Before…' A nice fresh take on a holiday production that features acrobats and visual wonders that you would expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, amazing dancing, really fun, and truly people of all ages will enjoy this show!”

Tickets for the Grand Prairie performances start at $44 and will go on sale 10 am Friday, August 26 at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more will be available at texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com, or by calling 281-367-9717.