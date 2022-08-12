Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into Dallas for 2022 holidays

From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19.

The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the wonder and magic of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker through rooms filled with holiday imagery, organizers say. Tchaikovsky’s sweeping music, including iconic selections like “The March of the Toys” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” will play as visitors gaze at a shortened, 30-minute version of the iconic story.

Similar to the other Immersive exhibitions, the event will feature large-scale projections, special effects, a chance to meet a life-sized Nutcracker, photo ops, and more, they say. Lighthouse Immersive partnered with production Canadian company Storywall Entertainment on the immersive projection show, the first project the company has done.

Dallas is one of 11 cities across the United States in which the exhibition will open simultaneously; others include San Antonio, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets are not on sale, but you can sign up for early access to tickets at immersive-nutcracker.com/dallas. They are also recruiting social media influencers to be "Immersive Nutcracker Ambassadors," which can also be done at the official site.