H-E-B opening date tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mark it on your calendar in red: Texas supermarket chain H-E-B has finally set a date for the opening of its new store in Frisco, which will also be the first H-E-B location in the Dallas area. Drumroll: It will open on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 am.

2. The 11 glitziest galas no Dallas social butterfly should miss in fall 2022. Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. Here are 11 not to miss.

3. Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: A South Texas-style ice house. A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course. It opened on Friday, September 9.

4. These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September. If you thought there were a lot of concerts to choose from in summer, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. Here are some of the most-anticipated concerts taking place in September.

5. 3 Dallas-Fort Worth universities make the grade on list of top Texas schools for 2022. Back-to-school time means back-to-college-rankings time, and here they are. Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, and three Dallas-Fort Worth universities have made the grade among top 10 Texas schools this year.