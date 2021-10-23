Croatian chicken & fries chain surfs into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Chicken & fries chain from Croatia surfs into U.S. with Dallas debut. A new concept specializing in one of nature's most perfect foods is coming to Dallas, from a land far far away. Called Surfin' Chicken, it's a quick-service chain restaurant chain founded in Croatia of all places, and it's making its U.S. debut in Dallas-Fort Worth, where it will bring its creative and innovative approach to the standard French fry.

2. Favorite Dallas pizzeria from Marco's and My Family's Pizza fame is back. A pizzeria beloved to old-school Dallasites is making a return under a new name. Called Pizza Gianna, it's from the family that brought us Marco's Pizza and My Family's Pizza, and opened on October 20 at 5219 W Lovers Ln.

3. Dallas-based Mary Kay files suit against ex-assistant who wrote a book. A former employee of Dallas-based Mary Kay Inc. has written a book that the cosmetics company is trying to block. Jennifer Bickel Cook, a long-time assistant to Mary Kay Ash, wrote a book called Pass It On: What I Learned from Mary Kay Ash, which was published on October 5 by Brown Books Publishing Group. In response, Mary Kay filed a lawsuit with a series of allegations against Cook and a demand that the book no longer be sold.

4. Delicious Canadian crepe concept opens first Texas shop in Frisco. There's a new crepe coming to town, tucked inside Stonebriar Centre in Frisco: Called Crepe Delicious, it'll be serving crepes, both sweet and savory, made to order. According to a spokesperson at the mall, it's set to open sometime in the next few weeks, in the center of the mall near Nordstrom, right by Clean Origin, the jewelry store.

5. 3 Dallas-Fort Worth neighbors take home honors as America's best places to live. A new ranking from Livability, whose research generates lists of the best places to live, work, and visit, puts Plano at No. 17 among the country’s 100 most livable small and midsize cities. It’s the highest-ranked city in Texas. Joining Plano in the top 100 are McKinney (No. 60) and Richardson (No. 66). They’re the only Texas cities appearing in the top 100.