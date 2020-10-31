New Bishop Arts restaurant-bar tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. New restaurant-bar coming to Dallas' Bishop Arts will take us around the world. A Dallas hospitality pro who has a hand in one bar in the Bishop Arts District is preparing to launch another nearby. Dan Bui, who co-owns Krio, is opening a new spot called Atlas, which will be located on the area's main strip at 408 N. Bishop Ave. An atlas is a collection of maps, which gives a hint to the bar's theme.

2. New ghost kitchen debuts in Plano delivering pancakes 'with benefits'. Since the coronavirus descended upon us, one of the more cheery trends in the Dallas restaurant world has been ghost kitchens, which is a restaurant concept without a brick-and-mortar location but with a menu you can get delivered or pick up. One of the most fun ghost kitchen concepts to emerge has to be Pancakes With Benefits, whose culinary specialty is pancakes.

3. Latest wave of Dallas restaurant-bars reopens after COVID-19 layoff. With COVID-19 cases around Dallas-Fort Worth going back up after a spell of being down, it's hard to know what to make of the virus and how to live life. These bar-centric establishments aren't waiting to figure it out. They're seizing the day. Here are the latest bar-restaurants throwing open their doors.

4. Popular Dallas beauty bar primes new Paris-inspired salon for Plano. A new beauty bar is about to make Plano even prettier. Dallas-based BAM Beauty Bar will open its second location, at the Legacy West complex, on Saturday, October 31. BAM — an acronym for "Blowouts and Makeup" — is the creation of local attorney (and SMU grad) Mora Namdar. The first location opened in Dallas' West Village in 2017 and earned a fast following among the city's jet-setters.

5. Dallas city and county officials say no to Halloween trick-or-treating. With COVID-19 surging, Dallas city and county officials are emphasizing that people need to skip the usual Halloween routine this year. Namely, no trick-or-treating. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson co-hosted a press conference on October 28 to strongly discourage the practice.