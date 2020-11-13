Plano's arthouse movie theater reopens in time for holiday outings

Lucky for arthouse moviegoers north of Dallas, Angelika Film Center & Cafe in Plano is welcoming back guests, with showtimes starting Friday, November 13.

The Plano theater will reopen with highly anticipated films like Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan; Hillbilly Elegy, starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams; and The Climb. It will also show David Fincher's Mank, starring Gary Oldman, starting on November 20.

The theater has implemented extensive COVID-19 safety measures that, they say, are in line with the state and county’s latest orders.

“The Angelika management team has been working hard to develop enhanced protocols and to train our team on our health and safety policies in order to optimize the experience for both our guests and our staff," said division manager Scott Rosemann in a statement.

New policies and procedures will include a face mask requirement for all guests and staff; advance ticket sales through the website or Angelika app; cashless transactions at the theater; and assigned seating with limited capacity for each auditorium. In addition, guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes to limit capacity and allow for increased sanitation.

For anyone still uncomfortable with sharing a theater with strangers, Angelika Plano offers a variety of private cinema options for guests. VIP screenings allow groups of up to 10 to enjoy a private screening of select arthouse and seasonal options; Private Rental Events allow groups of up to 10 to provide their own content via Blu-Ray, streaming device, or gaming console; and Buyouts allow guests to reserve all the seats in an auditorium to view any of the theater’s current releases.

Finally, if movie theater food is what you're missing the most, Angelika Plano is offering “To Go” options for guests to enjoy fresh-popped popcorn and other concession favorites at home.

Angelika Plano's reopening comes almost three months after the Dallas location reopened its doors.

But movie theaters have been hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other chains have chosen to remain dark. Alamo Drafthouse Dallas-Fort Worth opened theaters briefly in August before closing again just weeks later due in part to a lack of major new film releases. And Regal theater chain recently suspended operations at all of its locations, including Dallas-Fort Worth.